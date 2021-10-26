Worried about the tax hike? 9 ways to cut taxes

How to reduce taxable income if you are concerned about tax rate increases.

While there probably isn’t a quick fix to clearing your tax bill, there are ways to build tax efficiency into your plan. If you’re concerned about the possibility of a tax rate hike, or just looking to lower your taxable income in 2021, consider these tax planning techniques.

But first: paying less tax doesn’t always mean saving money

Before diving into tax planning strategies, it’s important to remember that lowering your tax bill doesn’t always mean you are economy money.

Here is a simplified example. Suppose you are in the 37% tax bracket and donate $ 100 in cash to charity. Your good deed reduces your tax bill by $ 37. But if your alone the goal is to save tax, you just spent $ 100 to save $ 37. Ouch.

So when considering ways to lower taxes, don’t let the desire for tax savings overshadow the real bottom line. In other words, start with your existing goals, then study the tax savings, not the other way around.

9 ways to reduce your tax bill

While not an exhaustive list, here are nine ideas for lowering taxes (in no particular order):

Asset location and actual location

Don’t pay tax twice

Retirement income planning

Stock option exercise strategies

Donate assets (not money) to charity

Take losses

Estate tax planning

Pension plans for companies

Donate your RMD

Location is everything

Consider if you: have retired assets and taxable accounts OR consider moving to a tax-free state.

Asset location strategies help reduce tax by taking advantage of tax treatment in different types of accounts.

In non-retirement accounts, investors pay taxes each year on dividends, interest, and capital gains. In retirement accounts, taxable earnings are deferred. So, all other things being equal, allocating income-producing assets like bonds to retirement accounts can generate tax savings. There are caveats to be aware of, however. For example, tax-free municipal bonds and tax-advantaged funds generally have no place in retirement accounts.

What if you thought about move to a tax-free state? People move to Florida for more than the sun. Before packing the U-Haul, discuss your thinking with a tax advisor. For example, if you have stock options, you may owe tax to your former state of residence, even if you move out before exercising.

Cut your tax bill in half by not paying tax twice

Consider if you: make non-deductible (non-Roth) IRA contributions.

Although no technically Net tax savings, non-deductible IRA contributions are double taxed enough to warrant inclusion.

When you make after-tax contributions to an IRA, you must inform the IRS that you have already paid tax on those dollars. This is done using Form 8606. If you do not complete the form, you lose the ability to protect part of your IRA withdrawal from tax when you withdraw the money.

Plus, the IRS doesn’t track your after-tax base even if you fill out the correct tax forms. So, unless you keep good records, forever, you won’t be able to prove that the tax has already been paid.

Review your retirement income strategy

Consider if you: have a tax-diversified pool of assets to draw on retirement.

The minimum age required for distribution is currently 72, but could be extended to 75. While tax deferral is generally a good thing, it’s not always the best way to go. In retirement, it may be beneficial to start operating retirement accounts early, consider ongoing Roth conversions while in a low tax bracket, relying on a taxable brokerage account or a mix. of each one.

For example, the long-term capital gains rate is currently 0% for married couples until the income exceeds $ 80,800. Income planning gives you more control over your tax situation for the year.

Stock options: plan so exercise

A bit like at Volkswagen sign then drive campaign, if you have employee stock options, you should plan with your advisor first …so exercise. With stock options (incentive or unqualified), there are different tax implications on exercise.

Depending on several factors, including the difference between your strike price and the current value of the shares, the tax impact (ordinary income or possibly alternative minimum tax) can be huge.

For some of the early adopters, a potential tax planning opportunity is a early exercise of stock options. Also common with restricted stocks, properly filing an 83 (b) election can help minimize ordinary income (perhaps to zero), in favor of long-term capital gains tax rates.

There is a lot more to consider before exercising stock options, which is why you need a plan before doing so.

Give valued actions

Consider if you: are inclined to charity and have valued assets in non-retirement accounts.

When you make an irrevocable donation to a donor advised fund, you receive an immediate charitable donation tax deduction for the fair market value of the asset. Donating the asset instead of selling it and giving the money away means you don’t pay capital gains tax on the appreciation.

You control which 501 (c) (3) the charity receives the donation and when. Individuals who take advantage of a windfall after a company sells or stock options after an IPO may also consider this strategy during high tax years.

To benefit from it, the taxpayer must itemize the tax deductions (consider grouping charitable donations into one year if you do not itemize normally). A charitable deduction can be taken for the full market value of the asset, up to 30% of the adjusted gross income. There is a five-year carryforward for unused deductions. Only long-term securities are eligible.

Cut your losses

Consider if you: have unrealized losses in a taxable account and a large taxable gain.

If you have a large taxable gain in a year, it may be worth considering whether you have losses to reduce the tax impact. To estimate possible tax savings, first net short-term gains and losses and long-term gains and losses separately. Then clean up the resulting short and long term numbers. This gives you a combined net gain or loss in the short or long term.

A net loss for the year can be deducted from your regular income up to $ 3,000 (or $ 1,500 for marriages filed separately). Any remaining loss beyond this limit can be carried forward to future years. Beware of washing sales rules.

Harvesting tax losses does not make sense in all situations. The strategy is often the most beneficial when there are other reasons to sell the security, other than for tax purposes.

Estate tax planning

Consider if you: inherited from a retirement account or taxable asset from a parent, friend or non-spouse relative.

As of 2020, most adult children inheriting an IRA or other retirement account from a parent will only have 10 years to take the money. There is no distribution requirement over the 10 year period, which is a planning opportunity.

Although this is a disputed part of the tax code, currently when non-pension assets are inherited (perhaps in a brokerage account or a living trust), the beneficiary typically receives a increase in cost base. An increased base increases the tax value of the asset to market value at the time of death.

Any subsequent gain is considered a long-term capital gain. This is important because you may have the ability to reposition or withdraw from the account with little to no tax impact.

Eligibility for an increased cost base depends on the type of asset inherited, ownership at death, and state laws. Assets held in an irrevocable trust are unlikely to receive a base increase. This can get very tricky, so it’s important to work with the estate planning attorney who is settling the estate.

Start a retirement plan for your business

Consider if you: Region business owner without a pension plan.

Whether you are a solo entrepreneur, a small business owner, or work on the side, there is a retirement plan for you. One of the best ways to defer taxes is to contribute to a pension plan. Which type of plan is best for you will depend on the demographics and cash flow of your business. And the savings can be significant.

The 2021 total funding limit (all sources) for traditional SEP IRAs, Solo or 401 (k) is $ 58,000. In 401 (k) plans, people 50 and over can make an additional catch-up contribution of $ 6,500.

For companies with substantial free cash flow, it may be a good idea to consider a cash balance pension. While less flexible than other plans and more expensive to administer, a cash balance retirement plan could allow business owners to exclude over $ 400,000 taxable income in 2021 when combined with a 401 (k) incentive plan.

Work with a pension consultant to understand the rules, design options, and funding requirements before committing.

Donate your minimum required distribution

Consider if you: have 70 1/2 or more with pre-tax retirement funds and charitable intent.

Many retirees are unaware that they can donate all or part of their Minimum Required Distribution (RMD) directly to charity using a qualified charitable distribution.

A check is sent directly from the IRA to the charity you choose. This allows the donor to exclude the (possibly mandatory) distribution donation from taxable income instead of a tax deduction.

The annual QCD limit is $ 100,000 per account holder. The limit may exceed the required annual minimum distribution.

But wait, there is more

The best way to optimize your tax situation depends on your goals and your personal situation, which is why it is important to work with a financial and tax advisor. After all, this list is not exhaustive: Estate planning and trust techniques, non-qualifying deferred compensation plans, health savings accounts, and the section 1202 capital gains exclusion are just some strategies that could further your goals. and offer significant tax savings under the right circumstances.