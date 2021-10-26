President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Here’s how to get student loan forgiveness if you don’t work in the public service.

Here’s what you need to know.

Student loans

President Joe Biden this month announced major changes to student loan cancellation for public servants, which will help more student loan borrowers get their student loans canceled. These changes are a game changer for the cancellation of student loans and could also help shape the future of student loans for other borrowers. What’s the latest news on large-scale student loan cancellations? The latest news on the massive student loan cancellations is that there probably won’t be any, at least in the short term. Student loan relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic ends on January 31, 2022, and the Biden administration has repeatedly said there will be no further extension for the temporary forbearance of student loans . So, are you eligible for a student loan forgiveness? (Here’s who qualifies for the student loan waiver right now). A common complaint is But, I don’t work in the public service. Well, here’s how to get student loan forgiveness even if you don’t work in the public service:

1. This student loan repayment plan allows you to get student loan forgiveness

Student loan borrowers often ask for their student loan to be canceled, as if it doesn’t already exist. However, this student loan repayment plan may allow you to automatically cancel your student loan, and most student loan borrowers qualify. (Student loan cancellation will not be available to everyone, but this plan is available now) No, it will not be an immediate student loan cancellation, and it will take a little patience. It’s called an income-based repayment plan, and it’s only available for federal student loans. Income-driven repayment plans are best for student loan borrowers who are struggling financially or cannot afford their monthly payments. There are four student loan repayment plans to choose from: Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), and Income-Contingent (ICR). The amount of your student loan payment depends on income, family size, and state of residence, and your monthly student loan payment may be as low as $ 0. (The student loan discount will not be available for these borrowers). You can get a student loan forgiveness after 20 years (undergraduate student loans) or 25 years (graduate student loans). Borrowers who participate will get the federal student loan cancellation of their student loan balance, but may owe income tax on the canceled amount. That said, Congress has exempted student loan cancellation from tax until December 31, 2025.

2. Find a job in the public service

You cannot work in the public service and cannot access your student loan exemption. (This could be more important than canceling a student loan). What is preventing you from getting a job in the public service? If you want forgiveness on your student loan, consider working full time for a qualified public service employer. To get a public service loan rebate, your employer (not your role) will qualify you. For example, if you work for a federal government, you may be eligible for a civil service loan forgiveness. If you work for a private consulting firm and your client is the federal government, you will not be eligible. Canceling public service loans requires 120 monthly student loan payments, or 10 years of student loan payments. That’s 10 to 15 years less of student loan payments compared to income-based repayment plans. Plus, student loan borrowers who get student loan forgiveness through this program get tax-free student loan cancellation. (Here are 17 ways Biden can fix student loan cancellation).

3. Work for a non-profit organization

To get student loan forgiveness, you can also work full time for a qualified nonprofit employer. You are not limited to working for a public service employer. While your income may be lower, you should consider how well canceling public service loans could help you pay off your student loans faster. Plus, you can give back to your community and serve others. However, make sure your employer qualifies for a civil service loan forgiveness. Complete an Employer Verification Form with the US Department of Education. (This is how student loan repayment will work after student loan relief ends).

4. Get a targeted student loan cancellation

Biden has canceled $ 11.5 billion in student loans since becoming president. This includes $ 1.5 billion of student loan cancellation through the borrower’s defense against repayment rule (for student loan borrowers misled by their college or university), $ 5.8 billion $ 4.5 billion in student loan forgiveness for student loan borrowers with total and permanent disabilities, and $ 4.5 billion in student loan forgiveness for student borrowers who work for a qualified utility or for-purpose employer non-profit. You can still qualify for each of these student loan cancellation areas. Although not every student loan borrower gets their student loan canceled, there are still opportunities to qualify.

5. Refinance student loans

Student loan refinancing is a smart way to get student loan forgiveness. When you refinance student loans, you may get a lower interest rate, a lower monthly payment, or both. Although your student loan is not canceled, you get a new student loan, and the lower interest rate can save you thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in interest charges. (If you want to keep the benefits of federal student loans for forbearance, postponement, cancellation of public service loans, or income-tested repayment, for example, you may not want to refinance student loans. federal and only refinance private loans. When you refinance, the loan is a private loan. Or, you can choose to refinance both federal and private if your goal is to pay off student loans faster).

How Much Money Can You Save With Student Loan Refinancing? For example, suppose you have $ 80,000 in student loans, an interest rate of 8%, and a repayment term of 10 years. Suppose you refinance your student loans and get an interest rate of 3% and a repayment term of 10 years. You would save $ 198 each month and $ 23,776 in total.

This student loan refinance calculator shows you how much money you can save with student loan refinancing.

