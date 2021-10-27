The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are setting new highs again. The Nasdaq fell short.

Text size





The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 again closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite also raced for a record, but missed out.

The stock market retreated from earlier levels in the afternoon as investors digested the latest corporate earnings reports.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 15 points, or 0.04%, to another historic close. The



S&P 500,

also rose 0.2% to a new all-time high. The



Nasdaq

The composite gained 0.1%.

Profits pulled the stock market up. While companies are widely beating estimates, many are offering disappointing forecasts, pushing stock prices down. As of Tuesday, just over half of the S&P 500 stocks were on the rise, according to FactSet.

Profit reporting drives much of industry activity [in stocks], wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.

Companies representing around 50% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index will have published quarterly results by the end of the week. Overall earnings per share on the S&P 500 exceeded analysts’ estimates by around 13%, according to Credit Suisse.

This helped push the S&P 500 up more than 6% from its October 4 low after a pullback.

Overall, growing profit margins and better than expected results have boosted confidence that companies are mitigating higher costs due to supply chain constraints. The markets see the crisis as temporary.

Nonetheless, we are particularly interested in whether higher sales are a function of higher inflation, wrote Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. This could indicate that rising prices are pushing consumers to buy fewer goods and services, a dynamic that investors don’t want to see.

Several Big Tech stocks, however, were up.





Alphabet



(symbol: GOOGL) and





Microsoft



(MSFT) report profits after Tuesday’s close. Shares rose 1.5% and 0.6% respectively.





Apple



(AAPL) will release its results on Thursday, and the stock was up 0.5%.





Facebook



The stock (FB) first rose, then slipped 3.9% after the company reported earnings of $ 3.22 per share, beating estimates of $ 3.19 per share, for a single figure business of $ 29 billion, below expectations of $ 29.6 billion. The company also said it would buy an additional $ 50 billion of its own shares. Facebook said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $ 32.75 billion, in the middle of its range and below analysts’ expectations of $ 33.6 billion, in part because of Apple’s software changes.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

increased by 0.8%. In Asia, Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

fell 0.4% amid more woes for China’s real estate sector.





Modern Earth (China)



(1107.HK) has become the latest Chinese real estate developer to default on its debts abroad.

Five actions in motion:





Sherwin-Williams



(SHW) gained 2% after the company announced profit of $ 2.09 per share, missing estimates of $ 2.11, on sales of $ 5.15 billion, above expectations of $ 5.1 billion.





General Electric



The stock (GE) gained 2.1% after the company reported earnings of 57 cents per share, beating estimates of 43 cents per share, on sales of $ 18.4 billion, below expectations of $ 19.3 billion.





Lockheed Martin



The stock (LMT) fell 12% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.21 per share, beating estimates of $ 1.97 per share, on revenue of $ 16 billion, below expectations of $ 17.1 billion.





JetBlue Airways



(JBLU) fell 1% after the company reported a loss of 12 cents per share, lower than estimates of a loss of 18 cents per share, on sales of $ 1.97 billion, above expectations of $ 1.93 billion.





You’re here



(TSLA) stock fell 0.6% after soaring Monday on news that





Hertz Global Holdings



(HTZZ) will buy 100,000 Tesla cars.

