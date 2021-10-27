Stock futures stagnate after S&P 500, Dow sets records





Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as investors saw a string of stronger-than-expected earnings results from closely watched tech companies. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both set closing records and intraday highs during Tuesday’s session. Google parent company alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) saw stocks rise at the end of the session after the publication third quarter revenue and profit which topped consensus estimates, fueled by a further surge in online ad spending, especially at retailers on Google Search. Microsoft (MSFT) also posted better-than-expected quarterly results, aided by a new push in the company’s tightly-watched cloud computing activity area. Outside of the mega-capitalized tech companies, a number of other companies have also shown resilient results. Twitter (TWTR) stocks gained late in the session after posting third-quarter sales that were roughly in line with expectations, while Wall Street braced for the company to see similar negative impacts from the update to Apple’s iOS privacy as social media company Snap (BREAK) had declared for the same quarter. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also generated quarterly profits above estimates and increased its annual forecast. The company noted that supply chain constraints were partially hampering its ability to meet demand for PC and video game console chips, although CEO Lisa Su added during AMD’s earnings call. that she believed the current challenges on the supply side would improve next year. The latest batch of results confirmed on Wall Street that many companies have been able to weather increasing pricing pressure to continue to generate above-estimated sales and profits. While many experts have suggested that inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions may last longer than expected, few have suggested that the impacts will be insurmountable for most large companies. The story continues “What we have from these supply chain issues is a short-term earnings issue. I think it’s something we need to watch out for in the first half of the year,” Yahoo Finance told Yahoo! Lori Calvasina, Chief Equity Strategist, RBC Capital Markets. Tuesday. “Profit growth is only 4% or 6% in the first two quarters of next year. So companies must continue to manage to keep the market going.” “But the reality is that the underlying economic environment is just not stagnant,” she added. “I really don’t buy this stagflation argument at all.” And on the demand side, US consumers have shown little sign of slowing spending in the face of rising inflation. The The Conference Board said on Tuesday that the percentage of consumers planning to buy homes, cars and major appliances rose this month, even as short-term inflation expectations hit a 13-year high. “The consumer has tons of money right now so they don’t mind the fact that they are raising the prices on us and that’s history right now,” Ryan Payne, TK, told Yahoo Finance Live Tuesday. “That’s why profits go up. You have a very price insensitive consumer because we have a lot of money. Wages go up. And businesses can basically keep raising their prices as their costs go up. That’s why we’re sort of in this Goldilocks economy right now – another reason the market is going to continue to climb higher here. “ 6:04 p.m. ET: Open equity futures are little changed Here’s where the markets were trading at the start of the overnight Tuesday night session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : -0.5 point (-0.01%), to 4,564.75

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : -8 points (-0.02%), at 35,636.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -4.75 points (-0.03%) to 15,540.25 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street and the “Fearless Girl” statue on March 23, 2021 in New York City. – Wall Street stocks came under pressure ahead of Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress as U.S. Treasury bond yields continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

