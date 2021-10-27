Opinion: the “golden cross” of the market is not the heavenly sign for stocks that bulls would have you believe

Stock technicians celebrated last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.04%

and the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.18%

The 10-day moving averages have both exceeded their 50-day moving averages.

Technicians call this graphic template a golden cross. Investopedia explains what it means: The golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses a major long-term moving average on the upside and is interpreted by analysts and traders as signaling a definitive upward reversal on a Marlet.

The data does not support this bullish interpretation. On average, the US stock market has not performed better in the wake of a golden cross than it has at other times.

I came to this conclusion by studying the Dow Jones since its inception in 1896. The chart below summarizes the average performance of the Dow after all the golden crosses since then. Regardless of the time horizon analyzed, the stock market on average did not perform better in the wake of a golden cross and often performed less well.

I have also calculated the performance of the Golden Cross since 1990. I have focused on this shorter term period because in the early 1990s it became relatively easy and inexpensive for retail investors to enter or exit. of the market in a single transaction. Since then, the Golden Cross has performed even worse, compared to just buying and holding a broad market index fund.

It may not be an accident, according to Blake LeBaron, professor of finance at Brandeis University. The efficient markets hypothesis predicts that the performance of a market timing strategy will deteriorate as more and more investors begin to follow it. Sure enough, he told me, his research revealed that moving average trading systems, along with other well-known technical indicators, deteriorated in the early ’90s.

Note, however, that Golden Cross’s disappointing performance cannot be entirely attributed to an avalanche of retail investors killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Even before 1990, he didn’t beat a buy and hold approach.

Also note that my calculations do not include commissions, taxes or other transaction fees. Including them would make the Golden Cross even less profitable.

Other golden crosses

The 10-day vs. 50-day golden cross isn’t the only one techs are focusing on. Another widely followed version corrects the 50 and 200 day moving averages of the markets. My analysis shows that it does not perform better than the 10 day version versus the 50 day version.

Relevant data is summarized in the table below. Average yields reflect performance since 1896.

50-day gold cross versus 200-day Everyday Next month -0.01% 0.56% Next 3 months 1.69% 1.71% Next 6 months 3.63% 3.47% Next 12 months 6.13% 7.09%

None of this means that the US stock market will behave badly from now on. The differences shown in the graph and table are not significant at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use to determine whether a model is authentic.

It is therefore entirely possible that, as some technicians insist, the bull market is now finding new life, entering a period of above-average or even spectacular returns. But if that happens, it won’t be because the stock market’s 10-day moving average recently closed above its 50-day moving average.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment bulletins that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Following: These 8 Losing Stocks Could Get You Big Gains in January

Read also : Harvard Endowment Yield Worse Than S&P 500 And It Should Be A Lesson For Your Own Portfolio