How to include international stocks in your portfolio – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Living in a tech driven world has made and enabled people to buy and sell stocks in various countries while sitting in any part of the world. The advent of social networks and smartphones in recent years; awareness of and access to international brands, coupled with ease of communication, has led to an increase in cross-border transactions.

In fact, many of our favorite brands are international; from Google, Amazon, Netflix and Tesla to Coca Cola and McDonalds. Therefore, it is only fair to allow people to trade these stocks. Inspired by the best performing global markets, Indian investors are eager to trade stocks across the globe, to reap the benefits of investing in companies that are not listed on their home markets.

Should you consider investing in international stocks?

The investment options that the US market offers Indian investors are vast. Most investors are keen to invest and want to diversify their risk by expanding their portfolio geographically and there are those who want to invest in international companies that they love and follow. Indian investors can invest directly in US stocks taking full advantage of the Liberalized Discount System (LRS) in which discounts are allowed up to $ 250,000 per year per person in accordance with the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) .

The question remains as to why an investor should consider adding international stocks to their portfolio. Statistically, US GDP represents around 15% of global GDP and around 55% of global market capitalization. Additionally, the United States is home to the world’s largest stock exchange, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, which provide investors with access to some of the most popular sets of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). more diverse. Investors also benefit from investing in the US stock market, as the ecosystem is highly regulated, with strict controls over financial reporting, transparency, and standardized governance practices.

Depending on how the portfolio is constructed, experts often recommend a 10% to 15% allocation to global investments. This percentage of global investments can be a mix of U.S. Certificates of Deposit (ADRs), Global Certificates of Deposit, ETFs, mutual funds, and direct stocks.

Things to keep in mind before investing in international stocks

Research

You need to educate yourself on the performance of the companies of your choice. Trend charts, historical analysis, quarterly performance and dividend payouts made by the company over the past few years are key tools to help assess the best companies to invest.

Analyzing the performance of companies competing with the target company can also help understand the industry and its impact on the stock.

Costs

Each of the global investment platforms in the market offers different prices and subscription plans. It would be wise to choose what works for the investor based on how they want to participate in global markets.

If the intention is to participate and trade more actively in the market, it would be wise to go for a subscription plan that offers low brokerage fees, if the intention is to stay invested with very fewer trades, it might be worth looking at by transaction plan rather than the subscription plan.

Taxes

Markets such as the United States apply withholding tax of up to 35% on your dividend payment. LRS of over 7 lakh INR attracts withholding tax (TCS) in India which can be taken into account at the time of filing. Long-term and short-term capital gains taxes apply at tax time depending on the investor’s tax brackets.

Skill

An understanding of the nuances of the stock market in the home country can be an advantage. However, the nuances of political environments, changing regulations, disclosure requirements, macroeconomic policies in other developed countries can be difficult to understand at first. Therefore, it is important to train or invest via an expert for basic exposure before diving in international waters.

Steps to add international stocks while investing from India

Open a demat account with any Indian broker who has partnered with a foreign broker

Several banks like HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Reliance Money and many wealth management entities like Motilal Oswal, Geojit, among others, have links with foreign brokers. Opening of a demat account with their partner brokers (foreign) and foray into global investment.

Start by opening an account on one of the world’s leading investment platforms

There are several national brokerage firms that have linked to such platforms providing access to global markets. A 10 minute sign up process to get to know your client or KYC and you are ready to start investing internationally.

The LRS program introduced by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) allows individuals residing in India to remit (send or invest) up to $ 250,000 per fiscal year abroad for investment and expense purposes.

A KYC verification requires:

Proof of identity and proof of address.

Government issued photo ID cards (PAN card / voter card / passport / driver’s license / Aadhar card) can be uploaded to initiate verification.

Publish verification via email, select an appropriate plan to accompany investment objectives and goals. Plans should be chosen based on the frequency and volume of transactions.

After account verification, one can add funds digitally to the account and begin the global investment journey.

Final result

The pandemic has shown us how volatile the markets can be and therefore making decisions based on expert recommendations will help the investor protect their finances from any impulsive decisions they might make. Trend mapping and trading advice can be provided by portfolio experts from wealth management companies or by a qualified investment advisor to ensure that emotionally motivated decisions are not made when trading. buying or selling holdings that may bring little or no benefit to growing markets.

The overall impact of geographically diversifying an investment portfolio may not always be very obvious in the short term, but will ensure long term stability and hard-earned money growth. Merely having 20% ​​exposure to global markets would help the investor beat the local markets and it also benefits investors by giving them hedge against local market corrections, USD-INR currency fluctuations and helps to diversify their portfolio.