Gibraltar stock exchange to be bought out by Valereum Blockchain





Valereum Blockchain Plc (AQSE: VLRM) signed an agreement to purchase 80% of the shares of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). Terms of the contract are not disclosed. According to a statement by GSX Group, the stock exchange group will keep the remaining 20% ​​of the outstanding shares, but Valereum has an option on 20% of the global stock exchange. Valereum says its goal is to make GSX the “world’s first fully regulated and integrated fiat and digital exchange”. Valereum says investors will be able to purchase debt and equity with crypto, once AML compliance is complete. The exchange expects to accept all major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and Tether – which it will treat like any other currency. GSX has long pursued innovation with the incorporation of blockchain technology. The agreement is subject to the approval of Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Nick cowan, CEO of GSX and the GSX Group, said: “We have made GSX an attractive destination for blue chip issuers and have to date admitted over 2,500 securities totaling nearly US $ 5 billion. We welcome Valereum’s option to acquire an 80% stake in GSX and look forward to contributing to Valereum’s goals. Richard Poulden, President of Valereum, added: “This agreement represents the next step in the evolution of digital assets that are becoming globally accepted and tradable. It brings crypto closer to the mainstream and opens it up for use in transactions with other asset classes. Just as the Rock of Gibraltar has been a physical port for centuries, GSX will encourage the next generation of digital assets to see Gibraltar as a virtual node in digital commerce. GSX said it has entered into discussions with Valereum to explore providing their front-to-back trading and clearing functionality through their GATENet technology. Valereum is a holding company listed on the AQUIS London Stock Exchange. The company’s goal is to bridge the gap between conventional and mainstream money products denominated in USD and GBP in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Valereum’s current market capitalization is approximately 36 million. At the same time, Valereum announced that it had raised a total of 2 million before charges by issuing 5,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each at a price of 40 pence per share.

