Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,173.45, down 111.39 points.) The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 25 cents, or 0.19 percent, to $ 132.70 on 11.5 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down a cent, or 0.95%, to $ 1.04 on eight million shares. Bank of Montreal. (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up 63 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $ 137.89 on 5.8 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Down two cents, or 0.85%, to $ 2.33 on five million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.21 percent, to $ 52.75 on 4.6 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at $ 2.17 on 4.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 24 cents to $ 56.31. The son of the late founder of Rogers Communications Inc., Ted Rogers, is seeking a ruling from the British Columbia Supreme Court that would legitimize a board of directors he formed by replacing five of its members. Edward Rogers’ mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers say the board is illegitimate and does not follow the laws of British Columbia, where the company is incorporated. They and several other associates claim that the only legitimate version of the Rogers board of directors is the one that existed last week, before Edward Rogers replaced five directors with people of his choosing. Edward Rogers was ousted from his role as chairman of the board, but he remains at the helm of the family trust, which controls 97% of the company’s Class A voting shares and 10% of the Class shares. B in circulation. He has been at the center of a power struggle since media revealed he was plotting to put former Rogers CFO Tony Staffieri as CEO Joe Natale, a move some oppose. families and board members. The ongoing feud has left Rogers in a state of uncertainty as it awaits regulatory approvals for a $ 26 billion takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc. George Weston Ltée (TSX: WN). Down $ 2.15 or 1.6% to $ 136.41. George Weston Ltd. has signed an agreement to sell its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery business to FGF Brands Inc. for $ 1.2 billion. The company put Weston Foods up for sale in March as part of a plan to focus on its retail and real estate businesses, including its significant stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and its interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Weston Foods produces breads, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the United States. The company manufactures private label products and brands such as Wonder, Ace Bakery and D’Italiano. The fresh and frozen bakery business accounted for around 75% of Weston Foods’ net sales in 2020. George Weston said Tuesday he remains committed to selling his remaining food business which includes cookies, cones, crackers and wafers. FGF Brands is a Canadian family-owned bakery company founded in 2004. Its brands include Stonefire Authentic Flatbreads and Simple Joys Bakery and has bakeries in Canada and the United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX: WFG). Down $ 3.29 or 3.1 percent to $ 102.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to purchase the Georgia Pacific oriented strand board plant near Allendale, South Carolina, for US $ 280 million. The company says the plant will give it the flexibility to better meet customer demand, especially in the Southeastern United States. The plant, which began producing OSB in 2007, has been inactive since the end of 2019. Its declared capacity is estimated at approximately 760 million square feet. . West Fraser says it plans to spend around US $ 70 million to modernize and optimize the plant for restart. The plant is expected to employ around 135 people. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 26, 2021.

