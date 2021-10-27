Stock market: Asian stocks fall after accelerating inflation in Australia





BEIJING – Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, underlining global pressure for higher prices, as investors eagerly awaited US economic growth data expected this week. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong have all retreated. Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% on Tuesday to its second two-day high, buoyed by strong earnings reports from some large companies. Australia’s core inflation rose 0.7 percentage points to an annual rate of 2.1% in the three months ending in September, the government reported. Fuel costs rose a record 7.1%. Investors worried about rising inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic could pressure central banks to reverse economic stimulus measures that are pushing stock prices up. “A surge in Australian core inflation has highlighted intensifying cost pressures in the global economy,” ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. Investors had been waiting for US economic growth data, due Thursday, which could influence whether the Federal Reserve changes its timeline for reducing stimulus measures. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,564.71 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.5% to 28,952.59. The Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 1.5% to 25,642.01. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.9% to 3,022.84 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained less than 0.1% to 7,445.80. Indian Sensex opened 0.1% at 61,444.52. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok retreated while Singapore won. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 8.31 points to 4,574.79. The index is up 21.8% over the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 15.73 points to 35,756.88. The Nasdaq composite added 9.01 points to 15,235.71. UPS jumped 6.9% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain on higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to higher shipping rates. Hasbro rose 3.2% after the maker of Transformers, My Little Pony and other toys reported strong financial results. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 6.7%. Healthcare stocks and a range of companies that depend on consumer spending for goods and services also posted strong gains. UnitedHealth Group rose 1.2% and Amazon.com 1.7%. Facebook slipped 3.9% after giving investors weak sales forecasts. General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Boeing Co. and Coca-Cola Cos. were due to report on Wednesday. Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc. will follow on Thursday. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 58 cents to US $ 84.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 89 cents on Tuesday to $ 84.65. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 4 cents r to $ 85.21 a barrel in London. It closed 41 cents higher than the previous session at $ 86.40. The dollar fell to 113.98 yen from 114.17 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose to $ 1.1605 from $ 1.1598.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/asian-stocks-fall-after-australia-inflation-accelerates-1.5639988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos