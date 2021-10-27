Gensource Potash intends to list its shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange





Gensource Potash Corp. has announced its intention to apply for the admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, subject to the finalization of the required documentation. The company expects admission to become effective in early November. As a result, the Common Shares will be “double listed” on AIM and on the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSX). The company is seeking admission, in addition to its current listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, to take advantage of its exposure to UK and European financial markets and expected increased liquidity with additional listing on AIM. Through Gensource’s relationship with the purchaser of the company’s Tugaske potash project, HELM AG, headquartered in Germany and its two main debt arrangers, KfW IPEX-Bank and Société Générale, also both based in Europe , the Tugaske project has generated interest from British and European investors. Michael Ferguson, CEO of Gensource, commented: “We are delighted to announce our intention to list Gensource on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, which allows stakeholders and interested parties to invest in a high margin. , risk-free, long-lasting and sustainable project that gives new direction to a stagnant industry. Our vertical integration model will allow all production capabilities to be directed and pre-sold to a specific market, which will help us reduce market risk. For our Tugaske project, we plan to deploy this model through our direct debit agreement with HELM. Technical innovation is another key element of our business model and enables a modular and economical potash production facility that we believe will demonstrate superior efficiency and environmental leadership within the industry. potash. By using selective dissolution extraction techniques, salt residue will be entirely avoided, thus eliminating the greatest risk of downgrading for any potash project. Since there is no salt tailings, the corresponding brine ponds are also disposed of, allowing the Tugaske project to avoid the most significant negative environmental impact of potash mining. We look forward to this exciting new phase, which we believe will provide us with greater visibility and growth opportunities as we build our market share. “ Read the article online at: https://www.worldfertilizer.com/potash/27102021/gensource-potash-intends-to-list-shares-on-london-stock-exchanges-aim-market/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.worldfertilizer.com/potash/27102021/gensource-potash-intends-to-list-shares-on-london-stock-exchanges-aim-market/

