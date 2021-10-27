How to invest in the stock market in 2022 | Latin post

The stock market offers many opportunities to earn money online. The Federal Reserve has conducted a Survey of Consumer Finances and found that 53% of families in the United States owned stocks compared to 52% in 2016 and 32% in 1989. Interestingly, the most significant growth in equity holdings occurred in the group at low income, indicating that young people mostly started investing more often than the high income 10% peer group.

This was all before the pandemic, with more and more people working from home. In 2020 and the first half of 2021, investment query research demand reached an all-time high. We can expect significant growth in households investing in the stock market once the next Federal Reserve statistics are released.

3 different ways to invest in stocks in 2022 and beyond

The type of stock market investments can be classified into three different types.

Invest and keep

Buying and holding the investment is what most households do. It refers to an investment approach of buying stocks and having them forever in the investment portfolio. The most important advantage of this approach is that the set and forget method only requires being active a few times a year to add new positions to a portfolio. So as long as the stock market continues to rise, the portfolio will most likely grow with it as long as the companies chosen are in good financial health. Also, instead of investing in specific stocks, investors tend to invest in larger investments such as mutual funds, exchange traded funds, and other index certificates.

Swing trading

Swing Trading refers to an approach to investing that requires placing buy and sell orders more frequently than buy and hold investors. Swing traders use swing trading strategies invest more frequently in the stock market. They aim to hit rock bottom before buying stocks like Apple, Amazon or Netflix, sell them high before reevaluating later if another stock purchase attempt should be made. While long-term investors don’t care about the medium-term volatility of the stock market, swing traders do. The advantage of this investment approach is that the portfolio is often found in secure, non-volatile cash positions, always ready to reinvest in specific stocks once another medium-term buying cycle begins. The downside to swing trading is that it is difficult to gauge the lows and highs of the market.

Today’s transactions

Day trading is less of an investment approach because investing requires a longer holding time. Day trading is more of a speculative way to use the purchasing power within a brokerage account to make short-term money. To be more precise, earn money by buying and selling stocks on the same day. But no one can make money by trading the stock market using a brokerage house in the United States. This is because a minimum of $ 25,000 is required to trade frequently with an American broker. This is why most of the people ignore this type of business activity. One can also wonder if one can make money by trading often because, according to statistics, most day traders lose money. There is another method of trading called high frequency trading. HFT traders also buy and sell on the same day. Yet, while an average day trader holds the position for at least a few minutes, the high frequency trader typically completes the buy and sell trade within a second. This is done using high-end trading technologies, fast internet connections with low latency, and complex trading algorithms.

Choose the right way to invest and trade

Statistics show that the most money can be made by holding stocks for longer. Therefore, buying and holding the investment beats other methods of investing. This is especially true over the past decade, as there has been no longer term market correction and most financially healthy companies have seen a path, the path to new all-time highs.

Once the Fed decides to raise interest rates to fight inflation, the stock market will most likely start to consolidate, where swing traders will benefit from shorter share holding periods. Day traders make the most money when the market is volatile. Hence, they can make money in all market cycles as long as the volatility is high.