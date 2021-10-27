Why Mark Zuckerberg will not be held responsible





The documents make it clear that senior management, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has been made aware of the potential for real-world harm from its various platforms, amplifying hate speech, encouraging adolescent eating disorders, inciting to violence and did nothing about it.

There’s little, if anything, in the revelations that look good for Zuckerberg, the 37-year-old founder who built Facebook from a dorm project into a nearly trillion dollar business on the mantra of “go. fast and break things “. Outraged activists, experts and lawmakers are calling on Zuckerberg to take responsibility for the rotting fish from head to toe, after all. But holding Zuckerberg accountable is much easier said than done.

For its part, Facebook has pushed back many reports leaked to the media, claiming they are misleading and misrepresent its research and actions. During an earnings call Monday, Zuckerberg sought to reframe the so-called Facebook Papers as a “coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our business.”

Facebook’s tiered share structure makes Zuckerberg’s ouster nearly impossible. Although he owns less than half of the shares of the company, the class of shares that Zuckerberg holds with much more power than common stocks. This means that Zuckerberg controls the majority of the voting shares in the company. Even if the board of directors and all the shareholders united against him, Zuckerberg would still be able to get what he wanted. “He’s a king, he’s not a CEO,” former Facebook employee Yael Eisenstat told Time earlier this month. Her powerful position at the helm of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp gives Zuckerberg “unilateral control over 3 billion people,” Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, told British lawmakers on Monday. And shareholders shouldn’t be complaining too much anyway. Facebook, for all its flaws, has made them immensely wealthy. Although Facebook shares are lagging behind their tech rivals like Apple and Google, shares have risen nearly 75% since October 2019. On Friday, a consortium of 17 US news agencies began publishing a series of articles collectively called “The Facebook Papers” based on a mine of hundreds of internal company documents that were included in the disclosures made. to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in a form prepared by Haugen’s legal counsel. The consortium, which includes CNN, reviewed the drafted versions received by Congress. Wall Street shrugged its shoulders on Monday as scathing headlines based on the Facebook papers spread across the internet. But on Tuesday, following Facebook’s earnings report in which it missed analysts’ sales expectations, its stock fell 4% on Tuesday. Investors only care about dollars and cents. Traffic jam in DC In Washington, lawmakers have tried to catch up in an attempt to regulate a company that has easily escaped government scrutiny. Lawmakers have introduced several bipartisan antitrust laws in the House targeting big tech broadly. But Facebook’s structure is particularly murky, even among tech companies, according to Haugen. “In other big tech companies like Google, any independent researcher can upload the company’s search results to the Internet and write articles about what they find,” Haugen told Congress earlier this month. “But Facebook is hiding behind walls that prevent researchers and regulators from understanding the real dynamics of their system.” In other words, it is a complex problem that would be difficult to resolve even if Congress was not hampered by its own internal squabbles. The antitrust angle is also slow. Over the summer, a federal judge dismissed the Federal Trade Commission case, arguing that Facebook was a monopoly, citing a lack of evidence. The FTC re-filed its case, and Facebook again filed a motion to dismiss it earlier this month. Some have proposed an entirely new regulator focused on tech giants. “Digital companies complain (not without some merit) that the current regulation with its rigid rules is incompatible with rapid technological developments”, writes Tom Wheeler , former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. “Oversight of digital platforms should not be a bolt to an existing agency, but requires specialist full-time concentration. “ Tech leaders, including Zuckerberg, have expressed openness to the idea in the past. Of course, it’s easy to say yes to a hypothesis. And not everyone buys it. Facebook can accept the idea of ​​external regulation, but “at the same time, it fights this regulation tooth and nail, day and night, with armies of lawyers, millions of dollars of lobbying,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal on CNN’s “trusted sources”. Sunday. “Facebook to say it wants regulation is the height of hypocrisy.” Advertisers can’t afford to leave Big advertisers could potentially score PR points with a boycott of the site, but even that is unlikely to make a major dent in Facebook’s bottom line. That’s because the vast majority of Facebook’s ad revenue comes from small businesses that can barely afford to leave. In the summer of 2020, hundreds of well-known brands boycotted the platform for its handling of hate speech in the #StopHateforProfit campaign. But Facebook’s stock prices and ad revenue have only increased since then. Facebook generated more than $ 28 billion in ad revenue in the third quarter alone. This is 33% more than a year ago. Changes in progress? The Facebook Papers offer some of the most damning evidence that Facebook is directly responsible for real and tangible damage. And worse yet, he has been ignoring evil for years. Much more than any of the previous scandals the company has resisted, this one looks like a turning point. But resolving this scandal will not be quick or easy. If the whistleblower’s documents are showing us anything, it’s that there are significant concerns among some employees, including Haugen herself – and several whistleblowers are stepping forward to keep the pressure on. business. But of course, it’s not clear if that alone would be enough. Washington won’t be able to suddenly fix regulatory problems, and Wall Street won’t turn its back on a money-making machine. Above all, the 3 billion users of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are not going to deactivate applications on principle. For many, these applications have become essential communication tools, synonymous with the Internet itself. The company will continue to tell its own story and downplay criticism, and it may even work to fix issues in the meantime. But given the scale of Facebook and its track record of circumventing regulation while hitting money for shareholders, a large-scale calculation seems unlikely. CNN Business’s Clare Duffy, Paul R. La Monica, and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/27/tech/zuckerberg-facebook-papers-regulation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos