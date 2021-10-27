Should you ride your 401 (K) or stay put?

getty

More money than ever is going from 401 (k) to IRAs, and regulators don’t like some of the choices people make with their money.

More than $ 600 billion was transferred from 401 (k) s to IRAS in 2020, according to the Secure Retirement Institute, and the IRS estimates that within five years the annual amount of rollover will exceed $ 750 million.

Rollover is the most common IRA transaction. The IRS reports that rolling contributions to IRAs far exceed regular IRA contributions.

The growth of bearings has triggered a series of one-off regulations from the federal government. Some regulators were particularly concerned that people were being tricked into withdrawing money from low-cost 401 (k) plans and transferring it into more expensive products that rewarded financial professionals.

You don’t need regulation to make sure you make good decisions about your 401 (k) and IRA money. Follow my simple guide to making the right decision about your retirement funds.

The question of whether or not to roll over pension funds usually arises when a worker leaves an employer.

A leaving employee usually has these options for the 401 (k) account: leaving the money in the 401 (k) plan (although a few employers still discourage this); transfer it to a new employer’s 401 (k) plan, if the new plan allows; have the account distributed to you directly; or transfer the account to an IRA.

I will assume that you are retiring and transferring the money to a new employer plan is not an option. Also, you don’t want the account distributed to you unless you really need the money, as the entire distribution would be included in your gross income and taxed.

The real choices are to stay with the 401 (k) plan or to transfer the account to an IRA.

Start by taking a fresh look at the 401 (k). Does the plan have any features that make it attractive in itself?

The details of 401 (k) plans vary widely.

An attractive plan has low expenses. A recent Government Accountability Office survey found that a high percentage of 401 (k) participants weren’t even aware their plans included fees and expenses.

Many plans charge an annual fee to each account. In addition, the investment funds offered by the plan have their own fees and expenses. These and other expenses are disclosed to participants in documents issued by the plan (or available on its website).

Many employers, especially large employees, have worked hard to reduce plan costs, especially investment management fees. Their plans invest in institutional fund stocks, which charge the lowest fees of all share classes. Some employers also subsidize annual costs, such as record keeping and administration fees.

If you haven’t, review the documents and find out the costs of the plans.

Next, consider the investment options. Does the fund offer several asset classes or only a few? Are the funds on offer performing in their categories or are they poor or worse? Do all or most of the funds come from the same investment management company?

An IRA would allow you to invest in almost any publicly available securities or fund, as well as other opportunities. You don’t need so many investment choices, but you might want more than 401 (k) offers.

An attractive 401 (k) plan offers a range of asset classes instead of the basic five or so. Additionally, within each category, it has a low cost fund that consistently delivers strong returns compared to indices and similar funds.

A great 401 (k) plan has custom target date plans or similar asset allocation funds that are better than the out-of-the-box products offered by most fund families.

A full 401 (k) plan has a brokerage window that allows you to invest in most or all of the investments available through a broker selected by the plan at a reasonable cost.

Many 401 (k) plans also offer options not available in most IRAs. You may be able to invest in a stable value fund or convert all or part of your balance into an immediate annuity that pays income for life. Compare the current payments available from annuity plans to those you might get from insurers as an individual buyer, if that choice interests you.

Consider the policies and rules of the 401 (k) plan. Many plans limit how often changes can be made to investments and when money can be withdrawn from the plan. Learn about these limits and decide if they are important to you. Most IRAs do not have these restrictions.

Consider the distribution options for you and your beneficiary. Some 401 (k) plans offer limited ways to receive distributions while others offer the same flexibility as most IRAs. Some 401 (k) plans offer beneficiaries more limited distribution options than IRAs. For example, I recently received an email from a widow who told her that if she did not transfer her late husband’s 401 (k) account to an IRA within a limited time frame, it would be distributed to her, this which would be taxable.

One potential negative outcome of sticking with the 401 (k) plan is that it could prevent you from consolidating your investment assets in a financial services business.

Some 401 (k) plans make it easier for employees and retirees to receive communications or learn about what’s going on with the plan. The employer makes communications available through their internal email and other electronic services. These are not readily available to retirees and other former employees.

Another concern of regulators was that 401 (k) plan administrators have an advantage and steer plan members to their own IRAs when cheaper, more flexible IRAs are available. Compare the 401 (k) with the IRA universe beyond IRAs offered by the 401 (k) plan administrator.

Carefully review the fees charged for all services in both types of plans. Some IRA custodians offer IRAs at no charge, which means they don’t have an annual maintenance fee, but they do charge fees for many transactions. Other IRAs do not charge a fee for many transactions. Some 401 (k) plans charge a fee for transactions such as distributions.

A good way to compare the 401 (k) plan to an IRA is to project the types of assets you are likely to invest in and the transactions you are likely to make in the future. Then decide which vehicle will be best suited to your likely future needs.

The IRS says about 25% of employees who leave leave their money in 401 (k) plans. I suspect that number has increased in recent years and will increase further as 401 (k) plans improve their functionality.