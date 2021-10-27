Connect with us

Business

Baker Botts, Vinson & Elkins Power Crestwoods $ 1.8 Billion Oasis Being Purchased

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Signage is visible outside the Baker Botts law firm in their legal offices in Washington, DC, United States, May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

  • Crestwood Equity buys Oasis Midstream Partners
  • Baker Botts advises Crestwood, while Oasis Petroleum engages Vinson & Elkins

The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

October 26 – Baker Botts and Vinson & Elkins headline oil and gas operator Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $ 1.8 billion deal to purchase the mid-size unit of Oasis Petroleum Inc.

The companies announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Oasis Midstream Partners, which would expand Crestwood’s presence in the US shale basins.

Houston-based Crestwood hired Baker Botts for the transaction, while Vinson & Elkins guides longtime customer Oasis Petroleum.

Lawyers for Baker Botts include business partners Joshua Davidson and Jonathan Bobinger; tax partner Michael Bresson; financial partner Luke Weedon; global projects partner Scott Looper; as well as employee benefits and executive compensation associate Gail Stewart.

The Vinson & Elkins team is led by business partners David Oelman and Benji Barron. It also includes tax partner Ryan Carney and lawyer Debra Duncan; as well as executive compensation and benefits partner David DAlessandro and lawyer Dario Mendoza.

Oelman has represented Oasis Petroleum in the past, including last spring, when he advised the company on the financing of its acquisition of the assets of Williston Basin from a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, according to Vinson & Elkins.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

Richards, Layton & Finger has been asked to advise the Oasis Midstreams Conflict Committee.

Crestwoods financial advisers are JP Morgan Securities and Intrepid Partners LLC, while Oasis Petroleum turned to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Financial advisor to Oasis Midstream conflict committees is Jefferies.

(UPDATE: This story has been updated with the names of Baker Botts attorneys working on the deal for Crestwood.)

Read more:

Crestwood Equity to Increase U.S. Shale Footprint with $ 1.8 Billion Deal

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/baker-botts-vinson-elkins-fuel-crestwoods-18-bln-oasis-midstream-buy-2021-10-26/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: