ClickUp Raises $ 400 Million at $ 4 Billion Valuation to Expand All-in-One Productivity Platform in Europe – TechCrunch

Companies like Slack and Asana have burst into the tech world to overtake incumbents like Microsoft by providing a new wave of point solutions to make it easier for workers to chat with each other, plan projects and more. Again. Today, another startup announces a massive fundraiser for a platform that they believe has its own unique role to play in disrupting enterprise IT: by providing a single, all-in-one solution. covering various aspects of workplace productivity.

Click up, which provides a set of tools for its users to tackle project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals from a single platform – much like Workday but for productivity – raised $ 400 million, in Series C funding the company has confirmed. it at $ 4 billion after the money.

ClickUp said it was the biggest C-series in the workplace productivity market to date (others, like Slack, have lifted bigger single turns … so again the room for growth!). Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global are co-leading the round, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Meritech Capital Partners. Craft Ventures and Georgian Partners are among its first backers; the company has now raised $ 535 million.

San Diego-based ClickUp plans to use the funding to double its growth in Europe, with 600 new jobs and a new head office in Ireland that will handle R&D, operations and sales. The company counts Google (yes, the company behind its own productivity tools), McDonalds, Booking.com and Netflix among its large corporate clients. In total, ClickUp is used by 800,000 teams, down from just 200,000 a year ago.

A significant proportion of ClickUp’s customers, around 40%, are already based outside the United States, with a large portion of those users in Europe – some 275,000 teams in total, the company said – hence its interest in concentrate more deeply in the region. It will also include localized versions of its platform for France, Germany and Spain, the company said.

The shift to cloud services and the growing appetite of knowledge workers to use tools in the office that work just as intuitively as their “fun” consumer mobile apps has led to a real revolution in the world of enterprise software.

Fueled by venture capital, the startups have created substantial businesses addressing different aspects of what “productivity at work” can constitute, tools to improve the way to do specific work like sales (Slack is now owned by the giant of this space, Salesforce), up to more specific work functions such as organizing your calendar or meetings, writing and collaborating on documents, creating and managing a project, discussion among themselves on specific work tasks, and much more. And the big tech companies haven’t been left out of the game either. Microsoft and the rest have all stepped up their own approach to the same issues.

But all of this also created a new kind of productivity problem in the process. Organizations often now have to deal with a much wider range of applications in their typical workflow. This situation is not negligible: it has implications in terms of cost, efficiency, management, safety and attention to varying degrees.

The solution here is pretty obvious: go back to all-in-one solutions that remove some of the noise and make it easier to share and transfer work throughout the productivity lifecycle. This is something Microsoft, of course, is already tackling, like others. But in the larger scheme of things, sometimes building a new set of tools from scratch can give a much fresher and better result.

“The only goal of ClickUp has always been to make the world more productive. Time is our most precious resource and we are committed to giving people more time to focus on what matters most to them, ”Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp, said in a statement. “We believe that software should make people more productive and efficient. I am delighted with our next chapter and the acceleration of innovations that deliver on this promise to our customers.

Investors love next to nothing more than a fast-growing startup – and this one does the job perfectly.

ClickUp’s unique offering in the market has fueled their rise as one of the fastest growing SaaS startups in the world. Their strong growth, product adoption and customer retention reflect the tremendous value they offer to companies looking to increase productivity and efficiency, said David George, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, in a statement. “ClickUp is synonymous with the future of work, and we’re thrilled to partner with a company that has demonstrated such a strong commitment to its users and products. We look forward to building a more productive world together.