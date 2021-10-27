Business
Denver’s temporary outdoor dining could become permanent
It is one of the few interesting things to come out of the pandemic.
Outdoor dining options could very well become permanent public infrastructure in Denver’s near future. Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday that several city agencies will work with restaurant owners to support their outdoor dining options through new permitting and zoning processes.
“The extended patios have provided a crucial lifeline for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurants in Denver are overwhelmingly supporting the program,” said Mollie Steinemann of the Colorado Restaurant Association.
The original temporary outdoor catering program received hundreds of applications just days after its implementation in May 2020. The program was extended in April so that business owners can renew their temporary outdoor catering licenses. air until October 2022. To date, 373 restaurants have used the policy of offering outdoor dining options, and at least 111 will continue through the winter months.
A Colorado Restaurant Association survey found that 68 percent of Denver restaurants have benefited from the program. Among the restaurants that participated in the patio program, more than half of their summer income came from alfresco dining, and this income, in turn, directly created or saved around 30% of their staff’s jobs. they reported.
“If it weren’t for the program, I don’t think we would actually be in business right now, ”Simeran Baidwan, owner of Denver’s Little India restaurants, said at the press conference. “Thanks to this expansion, we were able to keep our employees. The restaurant has not put its employees on leave, many of whom Baidwan said are immigrants with dependent families.
Perceptions of public influence and public spaces in general changed dramatically during the pandemic.
Restaurants have been creative and adaptive in using old public spaces – like the grassy strip between the road and the sidewalk, unused parking spaces, or even the street itself – to continue serving customers. , the exterior options of all establishments will not be approved as a permanent addition -ons.
“With the return to normal traffic levels, we will not be able to continue to have all the dining rooms that have enlarged the seats in the public right-of-way. I want to say it clearly, ”Hancock said. “What we’re going to do is do a case-by-case, restaurant by restaurant, bar by bar assessment of what’s possible.”
The work will be distributed among the myriad of public agencies that govern businesses and public spaces. For example, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will assess the safety of outdoor dining options, which include things like snow and ice with winter upon us, while community planning and development will kick off. the public process of creating new zoning laws to apply to these temporary spaces.
And while the city will continue to reserve the right to revoke licenses in the name of things like public safety, these new assessments will allow restaurants to continue serving in outdoor spaces for the foreseeable future. The new deadline of October 2022 gives the city and its various agencies some time to thoroughly consider the applications, although the timeline for completing the project is not concrete.
It’s also a collaborative process, and some city agencies work with innate limits. Changing the city’s zoning takes months and involves public hearings before the Denver City Council and City Council. These zoning changes are unlikely to be permanent until October 2022, but Community Planning and Development says it will continue to offer advice and work with each individual company in the interim.
While nothing has been decided yet, Mayor Hancock noted that the clamor for some streets to remain pedestrian-only has increased during the pandemic, particularly around Larimer Square, the Pearl Street area and Glenarm Street. .
