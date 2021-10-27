Opening statement of the press conference on the Monetary Policy Report

Hello. Glad to be here with you in person to discuss today’s policy announcement and banks Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

It seems fitting that we are back together in this somewhat normal setting again as we conclude part of our extraordinary monetary policy response to this pandemic. This morning, we announced the end of quantitative easing (QE) after more than a year and a half.

We undertook QE first to help restore the functioning of the market and then to strengthen our monetary stimulus policy. Since last October, in line with the progress of the economic recovery in Canada, we have gradually reduced the pace of our QE purchases. With the economy growing strongly again, the Governing Council decided that QE was no longer necessary. This means that we will stop increasing our holdings of Government of Canada bonds. However, it is important to remind Canadians that the important stimulus we injected through quantitative easing remains in place. We just won’t add to it. We call this the reinvestment phase. During this phase, we will only buy bonds to replace maturing ones so that our overall holdings of Government of Canada bonds remain roughly stable over time.

The end of quantitative easing comes as rising immunization rates allow continued progress in economic recovery in Canada and around the world. As new complications related to reopening continue to arise and this increases the prices of many products traded around the world, I am struck by the progress our economy has made since the onset of the crisis. We have come a long way. And our forecast is for an increasingly healthy economy, even if these complications will be with us for some time to come.

We forecast annual growth in economic activity to be around 5% this year, and around 4% in 2022 and 3% in 2023. Global supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks in shipments are expected to dampen growth and increase prices next year. So compared to our forecast for July, growth in Canada is a bit weaker and inflation is taking longer to come down. The main forces driving up prices, rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks, now appear stronger and more persistent than we previously thought.

Let me expand on these themes and say a few words about the key points of the Governing Council’s deliberations.

Of course, we discussed the evolution of COVID-19. While vaccination rates are generally very high in Canada and the number of cases in most areas has declined, the pandemic continues to disrupt our lives. Some of the disruptions were expected, we had never closed and reopened the economy before so it must have been bumpy. But others, notably labor market frictions and supply disruptions, are more pronounced than expected. Let me talk about each of them in turn.

We have seen strong job growth in recent months. Many areas that were hit hardest by closures earlier in the pandemic have rebounded strongly as Canadians resumed more normal activities. Strong job growth has reduced the highly uneven impacts of the pandemic, especially for young people and women. However, the resumption of low-wage jobs continues to lag, many people are not working as many hours as they would like and the large number of people unemployed for more than six months remains a concern.

Slack remains in the workforce. But even though the unemployment rate remains well above pre-pandemic levels, job vacancies have risen sharply. This is unusual.

Our recent Business Outlook Survey indicates that labor shortages have intensified in two areas. The first is the shortage of skilled trades and digital workers. It is also a challenge that existed before the pandemic. The second is more specific to the pandemic. As service businesses like restaurants and stores reopened this summer, many have struggled to hire workers quickly enough to keep up with rising demand. This in part reflects the reality that it simply takes time for companies to find workers with the right skills and for workers to find the right jobs. Repeated closures in certain industries and the challenges of working in high contact jobs during a pandemic can also affect the workforce. About half of the unemployed who responded to the recent Canadian Consumer Expectations Survey said they were considering switching to another industry.

As many Canadians are still looking for work and many employers are hiring, we expect job growth to continue in the months to come. But the process of matching workers and jobs is more difficult than in a typical recovery, and it could take some time to resolve these issues.

The board also spent time discussing supply chain disruptions. The global shortage of semiconductors and other manufacturing inputs, as well as bottlenecks in shipping and other transportation, are affecting production and delaying deliveries of many products. While we highlighted some of these issues in our July MPR, they are more prevalent and appear to be more persistent than expected. It is difficult to quantify the impact of these supply factors, but the implication is that there is probably less excess supply in the economy than we thought. We now expect the output gap to close in the interim quarters of 2022, which is earlier than expected in July. Let me stress that there is more uncertainty than normal around the productive capacity of the economy due to the unusual circumstances of the pandemic.

The combination of ongoing supply disruptions and associated cost pressures, along with higher energy prices, is putting upward pressure on many prices around the world. In Canada, inflation is currently around 4 percent. We now expect it to hit close to 5% by the end of this year, before dropping back to around 2% by the end of next year. In other words, we continue to expect inflation to return, but relative to our July forecast it is higher for longer.

We know that higher prices are difficult for Canadians, which makes it more difficult for them to cover their bills. I want to assure you that inflation is not going to stay as high as it is today, although it will take a little longer to come down. The Bank of Canada is committed to ensuring that price increases do not become continuous inflation. So far, measures of medium- and long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored on the 2% target, and overall wage pressures remain subdued. This suggests that the higher prices do not fit into expectations of continued inflation. As these forces emerge, it is our job to bring inflation back on target, and I can assure you that we will.

In view of the persistent overcapacity in the economy, my fellow Governing Council members and I felt that the economy still needed considerable monetary policy support. As we ended QE, we kept our key rate at its lowest level and reaffirmed our commitment to hold it until the economic downturn was absorbed so that the inflation target of 2 % is permanently achieved. Based on our current projection, this occurs in the interim quarters of 2022.

Let me conclude with some more information on the end of QE and the move to reinvestment. Following the announcement of our decision this morning, we published a market notice detailing the changes to our market operations. As bond maturities are irregular, we move to a monthly rather than weekly target range for our purchases. This target range will be $ 4 billion to $ 5 billion per month. This includes our purchases on the primary and secondary markets. As stated in the contract notice, to keep our holdings of Government of Canada bonds roughly stable, we plan to purchase approximately $ 1 to $ 2 billion per month in the primary market and approximately $ 2 to $ 3 billion. per month in the secondary market.

The duration of the reinvestment phase is a future monetary policy decision. This will depend on the strength of the recovery and the way inflation evolves. But as I reported in September, it’s reasonable to expect that we’ll be here for a while, at least until we raise our key interest rate.

We will continue to provide the appropriate degree of monetary policy stimulus to support the recovery and meet the inflation target.

With that, let me stop and turn to you for questions.