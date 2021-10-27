Boeing Profits: Boeing 737 Max Problems Improving, But Many More Problems Looming

The aircraft maker increased production of the Max to 19 per month in the third quarter, from 16 per month in the previous quarter. Boeing added that it “continues to progress towards a production rate of 31 per month in early 2022”.

That’s good news for the Max, which had been grounded for 20 months in 2019 and 2020 following two crashes that killed 346. It was approved to carry passengers to the United States late last year and is in service in most countries around the world, but not yet in China, a key market for air travel.

But Boeing’s other problems continue to loom.

In July, he halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner after revealing that the aircraft’s fuselage was not assembled to meet specific standards. Returning production of the Max and Dreamliner to normal is essential for Boeing’s recovery from the decimation of Covid-fueled air travel and the news about the Dreamliner is not good.