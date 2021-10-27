Bitcoin’s drop from record highs is a warning to crypto investors





The price of one bitcoins fell more than 5% on Wednesday and was trading around $ 59,000, 12% below record levels last week. For any other asset, such as a stock or bond, such a large drop in such a short time would be considered a market correction.

For bitcoin, it’s business as usual. Crypto investors have come to accept that bitcoin is volatile.

Despite more than 13,000 crypto-currencies listed on CoinMarketCap ranging from dogecoin and shiba inu to more obscure tokens with even more wacky names, such as Elon’s Marvin, Dogelon Mars, Baby Floki Billionaire and Kitty Inu … (because cat lovers also own crypto), bitcoin remains the dominant digital currency.

The total number of bitcoin currently in circulation has a market value of $ 1.1 trillion. That’s almost half the size of the entire crypto market, which is valued at $ 2.47 trillion.

Ethereum, a sort of Bitcoin Coke Pepsi, is worth around $ 475 billion. All other cryptos are worth significantly less than bitcoin and ether. That probably won’t change anytime soon, especially with the advent of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading last week, shortly followed by the start of Bitcoin Valkyrie Strategy ETF The ProShares ETF already has over $ 1.2 billion in assets under management. The newfound popularity of bitcoin ETFs, which track bitcoin futures contracts and do not give individual investors ownership of actual bitcoins, is expected to push the price of bitcoin even higher in the long term. Some crypto experts argue that bitcoin prices could reach $ 100,000 by the end of this year or early 2022. In addition to the average investors who buy bitcoin ETFs, several large institutional investors, such as Paul Tudor Jones and George Soros, bought bitcoin, too. Other bitcoin evangelists predict even higher price targets. Venture capitalist Tim draper said bitcoin could surpass $ 250,000 by the end of next year. But there are signs that some traders may be sour on bitcoin and other cryptos. The price of an asset cannot increase so sharply indefinitely. And bitcoin prices, even after this week’s drop, have more than doubled this year. Brokerage company Robin Hood said in its latest earnings report on Tuesday that “crypto activity has declined from record highs in the previous quarter … and lower revenue in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021.” Deeper corrections and bear markets are inevitable. The big swings in bitcoin prices over the past few days may just be the start. “We expect bitcoin to hit $ 100,000 in the future, but not this year, as we expect volatility to continue until early 2022,” said Gavin Smith, CEO of Panxora, a consortium investment in cryptocurrency, in an email. “Bitcoin is still an emerging asset class subject to very high volatility and investors should approach it with caution. Care should be taken and any investment should be viewed as speculative,” Smith added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/27/investing/bitcoin-prices/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos