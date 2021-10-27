White House to publish climate strategy ahead of Glasgow





The White House is preparing a national climate strategy that will outline how President Biden plans to meet his ambitious global warming goals, a senior administration official said yesterday. The political roadmap will outline key details regarding the range of tools we have at our disposal to enable us to meet Bidens’ commitment to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% compared to to 2005 levels by 2030, the official said on a call with reporters. There are several ways for us to do this, added the manager. And the national climate strategy will show us the range of opportunities and show the sustainability of our goal. The administration insists it has alternative ways to meet Bidens’ climate commitment even without substantial new action from Congress like the Clean Electricity Performance Program, a $ 150 billion effort to decarbonize the power grid that has recently been removed from the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package. But independent analyzes show that halving U.S. emissions without new laws would require a broad regulatory agenda and substantial state action. A recent report by the Rhodium Group, for example, found that if Democrats were successful in passing a scaled-down version of the climate and social spending bill now in Congress that would include tax incentives for green energy and electric vehicles. , the Bidens objective would require further action from States and a multitude of new carbon rules for sectors yet to be regulated. They include chemical plants, liquefied natural gas terminals and petroleum refineries. The rules for power plant emissions are expected to be stricter than their Obama-era predecessors and include eventual mandates for partial carbon capture and sequestration, even for the existing fleet, the analysis found. Administration officials have not said how the climate strategy will demonstrate the sustainability of our goal, or whether it will include any new announcements on EPA regulations. And they pushed back questions from reporters about the state of negotiations on Capitol Hill, or how the administration would respond if Biden’s climate agenda stalls before world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland on weekdays. next. One official noted that the Obama-era emissions targets for 2020 and 2025 have been met or are within reach, even without a strong federal climate policy over the past four years. The United States may not have been propelled by Washington, but in communities across the country, mayors from Phoenix to Pittsburgh, governors across the country have dragged us forward, and the President is harnessing that momentum. , said the official.

