Business
Boeing records loss as airliner, space capsule in trouble
Boeing Co. lost $ 109 million in the third quarter as it struggled to solve problems with its 787 Dreamliner, a large airliner designed for long journeys and a space capsule that would transport astronauts to the International Space Station.
These setbacks have eclipsed the increase in orders and deliveries as airlines and Boeing cautiously recover from the pandemic, which has devastated air travel and demand for new aircraft.
Chicago-based Boeing on Wednesday offered an encouraging outlook for aircraft sales, saying the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of global travel restrictions would help the company sell more aircraft .
More immediately, however, Boeing faces more uncertainty around major programs.
The company has a large number of parked 787 and 737 Max jets. It hasn’t delivered a 787 for several months due to a series of production flaws, including inferior titanium parts.
CEO David Calhoun said he couldn’t say when 787 deliveries would resume. I can’t give you for sure until I’m sure, he told analysts on a conference call. Had gone well halfway.
Calhoun said the company would fix the 787’s issues the same way it brought back the Max after two fatal crashes and a worldwide failure by working with regulators to get approval for fixes to the aircraft. In the case of the Max, this process took 18 months.
As long as these deliveries are stopped, Boeing loses a key source of liquidity.
Boeing cut production of the 787, causing the company to bill $ 183 million in the third quarter. He expects to eventually absorb $ 1 billion in abnormal costs on the plane.
Boeing also took a charge of $ 185 million in the third quarter for its ailing Starliner space capsule. An unmanned test flight in 2019 failed to reach the correct orbit, and a second flight was canceled in August due to problems with valves in the propulsion system. NASA and Boeing plan to try another launch next year.
Even though Boeing has resumed deliveries of the 737 Max and won major new orders for the aircraft, it is still trying to reduce an inventory of 370 of them, which are parked in various locations across the country.
China was Boeing’s largest market for the Max before the crashes, and the company is still waiting for regulators there to let the plane fly again. If that approval does not come through in the next six to 12 months, the company will have to scale back its plans to increase Max’s production, Calhoun said.
Boeing is building 19 Max jets per month at a factory near Seattle and aims to increase that number to 31 per month by early next year, a goal that Cowen aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr has called ambitious.
The loss of $ 109 million attributable to shareholders was $ 132, including losses attributed to non-controlling interests, compared to a loss of $ 449 million in the same quarter last year, when the pandemic caused the collapse in demand for new aircraft.
The most recent loss was 19 cents per share, but the loss excluding special items was larger at 60 cents per share. Wall Street had expected an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.
Von Rumohr called it a bridge cleaning district. Although the baseline loss was larger than expected, the cash outflows were not as severe as feared, he said in a note to clients.
Boeing’s commercial airline business suffered an operating loss of $ 693 million even as revenue rose 24% to $ 4.46 billion. Boeing delivered 85 jets, mostly Maxes, to airlines and other customers in the quarter, up from 28 a year earlier.
The company’s defense and space division earned $ 436 million and its services wing earned $ 644 million, providing a sense of stability during all the turmoil in the commercial aircraft industry.
Boeing’s total revenue was $ 15.28 billion, well below the $ 16.70 billion predicted by analysts. Two years earlier, before the pandemic, quarterly revenues were $ 19.98 billion.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/business/2021/10/27/22748420/boeing-posts-loss-amid-jet-production-issues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]