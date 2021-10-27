Boeing records loss as airliner, space capsule in trouble

Boeing Co. lost $ 109 million in the third quarter as it struggled to solve problems with its 787 Dreamliner, a large airliner designed for long journeys and a space capsule that would transport astronauts to the International Space Station.

These setbacks have eclipsed the increase in orders and deliveries as airlines and Boeing cautiously recover from the pandemic, which has devastated air travel and demand for new aircraft.

Chicago-based Boeing on Wednesday offered an encouraging outlook for aircraft sales, saying the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of global travel restrictions would help the company sell more aircraft .

More immediately, however, Boeing faces more uncertainty around major programs.

The company has a large number of parked 787 and 737 Max jets. It hasn’t delivered a 787 for several months due to a series of production flaws, including inferior titanium parts.

CEO David Calhoun said he couldn’t say when 787 deliveries would resume. I can’t give you for sure until I’m sure, he told analysts on a conference call. Had gone well halfway.

Calhoun said the company would fix the 787’s issues the same way it brought back the Max after two fatal crashes and a worldwide failure by working with regulators to get approval for fixes to the aircraft. In the case of the Max, this process took 18 months.

As long as these deliveries are stopped, Boeing loses a key source of liquidity.

Boeing cut production of the 787, causing the company to bill $ 183 million in the third quarter. He expects to eventually absorb $ 1 billion in abnormal costs on the plane.

Boeing also took a charge of $ 185 million in the third quarter for its ailing Starliner space capsule. An unmanned test flight in 2019 failed to reach the correct orbit, and a second flight was canceled in August due to problems with valves in the propulsion system. NASA and Boeing plan to try another launch next year.

Even though Boeing has resumed deliveries of the 737 Max and won major new orders for the aircraft, it is still trying to reduce an inventory of 370 of them, which are parked in various locations across the country.

China was Boeing’s largest market for the Max before the crashes, and the company is still waiting for regulators there to let the plane fly again. If that approval does not come through in the next six to 12 months, the company will have to scale back its plans to increase Max’s production, Calhoun said.

Boeing is building 19 Max jets per month at a factory near Seattle and aims to increase that number to 31 per month by early next year, a goal that Cowen aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr has called ambitious.

The loss of $ 109 million attributable to shareholders was $ 132, including losses attributed to non-controlling interests, compared to a loss of $ 449 million in the same quarter last year, when the pandemic caused the collapse in demand for new aircraft.

The most recent loss was 19 cents per share, but the loss excluding special items was larger at 60 cents per share. Wall Street had expected an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

Von Rumohr called it a bridge cleaning district. Although the baseline loss was larger than expected, the cash outflows were not as severe as feared, he said in a note to clients.

Boeing’s commercial airline business suffered an operating loss of $ 693 million even as revenue rose 24% to $ 4.46 billion. Boeing delivered 85 jets, mostly Maxes, to airlines and other customers in the quarter, up from 28 a year earlier.

The company’s defense and space division earned $ 436 million and its services wing earned $ 644 million, providing a sense of stability during all the turmoil in the commercial aircraft industry.

Boeing’s total revenue was $ 15.28 billion, well below the $ 16.70 billion predicted by analysts. Two years earlier, before the pandemic, quarterly revenues were $ 19.98 billion.