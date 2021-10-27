Reasons why young people should stop using debit cards

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

People rely on debit cards to cover their purchases for all kinds of reasons. Consumers might feel more comfortable with a debit card knowing that they have the funds to pay for something since the money comes directly from their checking account. Maybe debit cardholders prefer to take cash with them or fear going into debt if they use a credit card instead. While spending with a debit card might not seem like a problem now, it doesn’t help you financially in the future as they won’t help you build a credit score like credit cards can. With a good credit score, you have a better chance of getting the best credit cards approved and can get lower interest rates on loans. Not to mention, most credit cards offer rewards like points, miles, and cash back on your purchases. Below, Danielle Harrison, CFP based in Missouri atHarrison Financial Planning, explains why young people should stop using debit and opt for a credit card instead.

1. You don’t build credit with a debit card

Having good credit is important when working towards some of life’s biggest milestones, like buying your first home. It’s essential that you start building credit early on so that by the time you need to make those big decisions, you have a solid credit history to help you get the best rates. A debit card takes money directly from your checking account when you make a purchase, which means the transaction ends there. Nothing is reported to the credit bureaus and nothing appears on your credit report, good or bad. On the flip side, a credit card is basically money that cardholders borrow and have to pay back. Using a credit card can give financial institutions insight into an individual’s payment behavior. Are you paying your bill on time every month? Do you pay it back in full? This information is reported to the credit bureaus and appears on your credit report. If you pay on time and in full each month, it will help improve your credit score. And a solid history of on-time payments will show financial institutions that you are capable of handling more credit (or borrowed money) in the future. “One of the biggest benefits of using a credit card for young adults is that they can start to build their credit history,” Harrison said. You do not know where to start ? Think of a card like the Visa Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” credit card. This is a good choice for applicants who may not have a credit history (if you have a history of credit, however, this does factor into the credit decision). When you apply, the issuer examines your linked bank accounts during the application process, analyzing your bank statements and other data such as bill payments and income, to determine your eligibility. The Petal 2 credit card charges no fees, has no deposit required, and offers a cash back program that encourages on-time monthly bill payments.

2. A debit card does not offer the same protection against fraud

You don’t get the same level of protection with a debit card if someone steals your information. If a stranger found out about your debit card, they could essentially use all the money in your linked checking account. While you may be able to get your bank account when you report debit card fraud, it may take a long time or you may not get your money back at all. “With a debit card, your personal funds are gone and you have to work to get them back,” says Harrison. “Depending on when you report the missing card or the fraud, you could be responsible for the full amount. A credit card can give you an advantage if it has been compromised. “ Credit cards offer better protection against fraud if someone makes unauthorized purchases on your behalf. You will not be held responsible for unauthorized purchases while you report the incident. And although federal law limits your liability to $ 50, many credit card issuers offer zero liability protection.

3. Debit card rewards are pale compared to credit card rewards

Some debit cards offer rewards, but not a lot. The Discover the Cashback debit account links to a debit card that offers cardholders 1% cash back on up to $ 3,000 in debit card purchases each month. Those who take full advantage of these rewards can earn up to $ 30 in cash back per month and $ 360 per year. The rewards you can earn using credit cards are much more robust whether you’re shopping for groceries, filling up at the tank, or dining out. Cardholders can redeem their points and miles for things like gift cards and travel. And credit cards that offer cash back help pay your bill when you redeem the rewards as a credit on your statement. The Wells Fargo Active Payment Card, for example, offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all qualifying purchases, and your cash rewards can be redeemed as statement credit, through a Wells Fargo ATM using a debit card or ATM Wells Fargo, as direct deposit to a Wells Fargo savings or checking account, or as a paper check. The no annual fee card also offers new cardholders a welcome bonus of $ 200 in cash rewards after spending $ 1,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. Start by checking out Select’s ranking of the best rewards credit cards.

What to watch out for when using credit cards

Credit cards are a smart financial tool to add to your wallet, but only if you can control the urge to overspend when you use them. “If you don’t feel like you have the discipline to control your spending, or if you can’t pay the card on a monthly basis, then using a credit card isn’t right for you,” Harrison says. “Because of The high interest rates associated with most cards, usually double digits and carrying a balance, can be costly and are not a good long-term financial strategy. “ There are other reasons why paying on credit isn’t better, and they have to do with your spending habits. Here are some things to look out for before using a credit card: Buy only what you can afford to pay in full when your bill arrives.

Keep track of how close your credit limit is.

Don’t focus on the rewards, as you might go into debt just to collect points, miles, or cash back.

Beware of the extra costs when swiping your credit card, as some merchants charge a processing fee.

At the end of the line

The longer your credit history, the better. This is why young people should choose to use a credit card rather than a debit card. It’s fine to carry a debit card with you, but using the credit for everyday purchases will help you build a credit profile, better protect you against fraud, and even reward you more for your money. purchases. If you’re tempted to overspend on a credit card, set aside some spending money for your credit card and use debit for the rest. This way, you can build credit and avoid getting into debt.

Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.