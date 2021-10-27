Connect with us

Elon Musk casts s – t Fit on possibility of being taxed his fair share

1 min ago

As Democrats try to figure out how to pay for Joe bidens Build Back Better plan, an idea around which a number of lawmakers have rallied is a tax on the nation’s richest people, whose net worth begins with a b. Written by the Senator Ron Wyden, the plan, published Wednesday, would raise hundreds of billions of dollars from around 700 billionaires by forcing them to pay taxes on the increase in the value of their publicly traded assets, like stocks and bonds, while non-tradable assets, such as real estate and private businesses, would be taxed when sold. One of the many reasons the proposal is more than fair is that, although they are by far the richest people in the country, many billionaires don’t pay anything in income taxes; unlike workers who actually have to collect a paycheck, these people live off the rising value of their assets, on which they currently do not have to pay tax until those assets are sold. (The ultra-rich are able to afford their toys, while keeping their extremely valuable stock and taking $ 1 in wages to avoid more taxes, repeatedly taking out loans with single-digit interest rates that l ‘IRS does not consider income, a process dubbed buy, borrow, die.) How, for example, Elon musk and Jeff Bezos, the richest people in the world, were able to get away with paying zero dollars and zero cents income taxes some years and, in Musk’s case, a laughable $ 68,000 in 2015 and $ 65,000 in 2017.

Given that Musk paid nothing in income taxes in 2018 and, as of yesterday, was worth $ 287 billion, you might think he thought about his situation and said, You know what? Its good. The tax will not affect my life in any way, but it would help millions of people who earn less money in their entire lives than I do. in one day. So go ahead, make me pay my fair share. But … surprise! Instead, he threw a predictable whistle over the whole thing.

Through Initiated:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday criticized a Democratic tax proposal that would target American billionaires to fund an expansion of the safety net, saying it represented the start of a new campaign by Democrats to redistribute the wealth of Americans. richer. Eventually they run out of money for other people, then they come looking for you, he wrote on Twitter. In a separate tweet, Musk said any government-induced reallocation of wealth would be best handled by the private sector. Who is better at allocating capital to government or entrepreneurs is indeed what it is, he wrote on Twitter. The crooks will confuse capital allocation with consumption.

Musks’ initial tweet was in response to a model that another user had job with the suggestion that people send it to their senators or other members of Congress; the letter said, in part: Although the proposal targets billionaires and not myself, the government of elected officials has a track record of drifting in scope when drafting new taxes. I anticipate that any new taxes on unrealized capital gains will slowly trickle down to middle class retirement investments over the next several years. It will start with billionaires, then eventually millionaires, then small investments will hit maybe a decade from now.

What we love about Musks’ endorsement of this idea is not just that although he has more money than God, he can’t imagine the idea of ​​having to shell out a little more. money than he currently does, but also that he has the audacity to try and convince middle-class people that Congress taxing his unfathomable wealth will ultimately hurt them.

Should Musk shell out a significant chunk of the change as part of the plan? According to The Washington Post, an analysis by an economist estimated that the founder of Tesla could face up to $ 50 billion in taxes in the first five years of tax implementation. But this number is definitely less scary than it looks when you remember guys’ net worth. increase $ 36 billion in a single day this week. So yes, he can afford it and he still has money to walk around.

Musk, of course, isn’t the only ridiculously wealthy person deeply concerned about the proposed tax. Through Politics:

The fine print of the billionaire tax proposed by Finance Senate Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Has yet to be released, but Robert willens is already getting calls on how to escape it. Not one of the roughly 700 people in the country with over $ 1 billion in assets that would be affected by the tax, he says, but some of the people who take care of these matters for them. Willens is the Wall Street tax expert, the person hedge fund managers turn to for advice. He is said to charge customers $ 75,000 per year.[Politico] Nightly called him to see how he planned to advise billionaire clients on how to avoid paying potential new taxes to Wydens. He said there’s not much he can tell them now: tax evasion is usually in the loopholes and gray areas and the technical details of these laws. But, he added, if Democrats manage to pass the tax and it survives an expected constitutional challenge, it would be difficult for his ultra-rich clients to pull through.

It will be perhaps the most difficult tax we’ve ever seen in terms of trying to plan to minimize it, said Willens, a former general manager of Lehman Brothers who has worked on taxes since the early 1970s. I believe this will be the biggest challenge we’ve ever had.

Willens said the Supreme Court may be the best tax avoidance strategy for the billionaire class. A legal challenge over whether the tax is covered by income taxes allowed under the 16th Amendment is a certainty. A gesture that will not work: leave the country or renounce American citizenship. You can be absolutely 100% sure that some sort of exit tax will be imposed, Willens said. I don’t see this as a strategy.

