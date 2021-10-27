Business
Elon Musk casts s – t Fit on possibility of being taxed his fair share
As Democrats try to figure out how to pay for Joe bidens Build Back Better plan, an idea around which a number of lawmakers have rallied is a tax on the nation’s richest people, whose net worth begins with a b. Written by the Senator Ron Wyden, the plan, published Wednesday, would raise hundreds of billions of dollars from around 700 billionaires by forcing them to pay taxes on the increase in the value of their publicly traded assets, like stocks and bonds, while non-tradable assets, such as real estate and private businesses, would be taxed when sold. One of the many reasons the proposal is more than fair is that, although they are by far the richest people in the country, many billionaires don’t pay anything in income taxes; unlike workers who actually have to collect a paycheck, these people live off the rising value of their assets, on which they currently do not have to pay tax until those assets are sold. (The ultra-rich are able to afford their toys, while keeping their extremely valuable stock and taking $ 1 in wages to avoid more taxes, repeatedly taking out loans with single-digit interest rates that l ‘IRS does not consider income, a process dubbed buy, borrow, die.) How, for example, Elon musk and Jeff Bezos, the richest people in the world, were able to get away with paying zero dollars and zero cents income taxes some years and, in Musk’s case, a laughable $ 68,000 in 2015 and $ 65,000 in 2017.
Given that Musk paid nothing in income taxes in 2018 and, as of yesterday, was worth $ 287 billion, you might think he thought about his situation and said, You know what? Its good. The tax will not affect my life in any way, but it would help millions of people who earn less money in their entire lives than I do. in one day. So go ahead, make me pay my fair share. But … surprise! Instead, he threw a predictable whistle over the whole thing.
Through Initiated:
Musks’ initial tweet was in response to a model that another user had job with the suggestion that people send it to their senators or other members of Congress; the letter said, in part: Although the proposal targets billionaires and not myself, the government of elected officials has a track record of drifting in scope when drafting new taxes. I anticipate that any new taxes on unrealized capital gains will slowly trickle down to middle class retirement investments over the next several years. It will start with billionaires, then eventually millionaires, then small investments will hit maybe a decade from now.
What we love about Musks’ endorsement of this idea is not just that although he has more money than God, he can’t imagine the idea of having to shell out a little more. money than he currently does, but also that he has the audacity to try and convince middle-class people that Congress taxing his unfathomable wealth will ultimately hurt them.
Should Musk shell out a significant chunk of the change as part of the plan? According to The Washington Post, an analysis by an economist estimated that the founder of Tesla could face up to $ 50 billion in taxes in the first five years of tax implementation. But this number is definitely less scary than it looks when you remember guys’ net worth. increase $ 36 billion in a single day this week. So yes, he can afford it and he still has money to walk around.
Musk, of course, isn’t the only ridiculously wealthy person deeply concerned about the proposed tax. Through Politics:
