5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday, October 27
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Futures contracts stagnate as investors face a stream of profits
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, October 20, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
2. Microsoft and Alphabet report better than expected results
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corp.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Dow stocks Microsoft was up 2% in pre-release on Wednesday, the morning after handily beating first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Microsoft has benefited from significant growth in its cloud computing business.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2020.
Fabrice COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
Alphabet shares have come under modest pressure in pre-market trading. Google’s parent company on Tuesday evening reported higher than estimated third-quarter earnings and revenue. However, YouTube’s ad revenue and Google’s cloud revenue was lower than estimated.
3. Robinhood shares sink as crypto trading slows down
Actions of Robinhood fell nearly 10% in Wednesday’s pre-market, below its IPO price, the morning after seeing a huge shortfall in third-quarter income as cryptocurrency exchanges have falled. Robinhood posted an adjusted quarterly loss that was much larger than expected. The company also said that, barring a change in the market environment, the headwinds that dampened the last quarter, such as lower retail activity, will persist until the end of the year.
4. FDA panel recommends Covid injections for young children
Safeway pharmacist Ashley McGee fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at a vaccination booster clinic on October 1, 2021 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A key Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended a lower dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, a critical step to protect some 28 million more children in the United States from the virus as the delta variant spreads. Full FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval, which could occur within days, is needed for the shooting to begin.
The medicinal pills are seen with the Merck logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustrative photo taken in Poland in October 2021.
Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Merck has signed a licensing agreement with a UN-backed public health organization that will allow affordable global access for molnupiravir, the promising oral antiviral pill from the US maker of drugs to treat Covid. Molnupiravir was invented at Emory University and licensed to Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which partnered with Merck.
5. Democrats unveil billionaire tax to help pay for Biden agenda
The U.S. Capitol, photographed Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Weather | Getty Images
