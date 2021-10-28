Business
Hourly barista wages will average $ 17 an hour by summer
- All Starbucks hourly workers will earn at least $ 15 an hour and an average of $ 17 an hour in summer.
- Starbucks said hourly barista rates will vary based on market and seniority from $ 15 to $ 23 an hour.
- As of January 2022, employees with at least two years of service may receive an increase of up to 5%
Faced with the double pressure of a union challenge and a labor shortage, Starbucks announced on Wednesday it was raising wages for U.S. workers.
All workers paid by the hour will earn at least $ 15 an hour and on average close to $ 17 an hour in the summer of 2022. Some of the wage increases will begin before the summer, the industry giant said. Seattle-based cafe.
Starting in late January 2022, employees with at least two years of service could receive an increase of up to 5% and those with five years or more could receive an increase of up to 10%, Starbucks said.
Including wage and benefit increases throughout the pandemic, the company estimates that the increases total “approximately $ 1 billion in additional investment in annual wages and benefits over the past two years.” .
Starbucks said hourly barista rates will vary depending on market and occupancy from $ 15 to $ 23 an hour across the country in the summer.
The wage hike comes as Starbucks pushes back an organizing drive in New York City. None of its company-owned stores in the United States are unionized. In August, Starbucks employees from three branches in Buffalo, New York petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a vote on whether to unionize.
The company is seeking to persuade the labor council to demand that workers at 20 Buffalo-area stores participate in elections instead of allowing stores to vote individually, the The New York Times reported.
Amazon employees in New York are also trying to organize. The organizing campaigns come at a time American businesses must count, as the pandemic and ensuing labor shortage has given employees more leverage to fight for better working conditions and better wages.
Workers organized strikes atUS Kelloggs Grain Mills as well as Deere & Co., Frito-Lay and Nabisco across the country.
About 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, the Labor Department said last week, with the highest number of cases going back more than two decades.
Many large companies criticized for underpaying their staff are now increasing their offers in the hope of attracting more workers. This means that hourly wage jobs are being increased to pay levels never seen before. Walmart and Bank of America are among the companies that have announced recent pay increases.
Starbucks has announced that it is investing in training, which is one of the complaints from workers in New York. The company said it is in the process of completely redesigning its “Barista Basics” guide and adding more training time.
The organizing campaign, if successful, could turn Starbucks’ union model upside down. Employees say chronic understaffing has long caused frustration.
Starbucks said Wednesday it has also invested in forecasting capabilities to improve store staff and is testing a shift app to make it easier for employees to work during available shifts. Other tests include a cold drink station in select stores across the country.
Contribution: Associated Press; Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.
