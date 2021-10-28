McDonald’s profits from rising prices, celebrities and chicken

The company said on Wednesday that in the three months ending September 30, sales at global restaurants open at least 13 months had jumped 12.7% from the same period last year. Total revenue jumped about 14% to $ 6.2 billion in the quarter from the third quarter of last year, when revenue suffered from the pandemic.

Higher costs for ingredients and labor, among other things, have prompted restaurants to raise their prices. But so far, many customers don’t blink. McDonald’s reported that transactions – or the number of orders placed were positive in the quarter compared to a year ago, and that the volume of orders was increasing in the United States.

The company expects menu prices to be around 6% higher in 2021 compared to 2020, CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an analyst call discussing quarterly results on Wednesday. The increase “has been fairly well received by customers” so far, he said.

McDonald’s also expects customers to continue spending more per order, and not just because of the higher prices.