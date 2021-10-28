McDonald’s profits from rising prices, celebrities and chicken

The company said on Wednesday that in the three months ending September 30, sales at global restaurants open at least 13 months had jumped 12.7% from the same period last year. Total revenue jumped about 14% to $ 6.2 billion in the quarter from the third quarter of last year, when revenue suffered from the pandemic.
Higher costs for ingredients and labor, among other things, have prompted restaurants to raise their prices. But so far, many customers don’t blink. McDonald’s reported that transactions – or the number of orders placed were positive in the quarter compared to a year ago, and that the volume of orders was increasing in the United States.
The company expects menu prices to be around 6% higher in 2021 compared to 2020, CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an analyst call discussing quarterly results on Wednesday. The increase “has been fairly well received by customers” so far, he said.
McDonald’s also expects customers to continue spending more per order, and not just because of the higher prices.
During the pandemic, order sizes increased as people collected food for groups, rather than for themselves.
“If you do have it delivered, you do it for your family or for at least a few people,” CFO Kevin Ozan said on Wednesday’s call. At the start of the pandemic, McDonald’s expected these larger orders to decline as things returned to normal. But “we see these larger orders continuing,” Ozan said. “I think at least part of it will be stickier than we originally thought.”
Chipotle (GCM)
, which has raised its prices this year, also saw higher sales in the third quarter.
Mcdonalds (MCD)
used their famous Orders program, a limited edition dining series that featured partnerships with musical artists Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott, to create buzz and attract customers. The Travis Scott Meal, the first on the new platform, was so popular that it caused some places to run out of certain ingredients used in the meal after it launched last year.
The program also prompted some copy-cat meals. Burger King and others have since announced their own celebrity partnerships.
McDonald’s chicken sandwiches, introduced earlier this year, have also helped. “In the United States, sales of Crispy Chicken Sandwich continue to exceed expectations,” Kempczinski said on the call, adding that the article had helped McDonald’s increase its chicken market share in the restaurant business. fast. With the new sandwiches, the burger chain jumped on a trend that has helped increase sales at competitors like Popeyes.
