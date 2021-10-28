Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,954.99, down 218.46 points.) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN). Utilities. Down 80 cents, or 4.3%, to $ 17.81 on 8.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.09, or 3.72%, to $ 28.22 on 7.1 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down six cents, or 2.77 percent, to $ 2.11 on 6.5 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Down 18 cents, or 7.73 percent, to $ 2.15 on 4.7 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down six cents, or 5.77 percent, to 98 cents on 4.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 3.13 percent, to $ 14.25 on four million shares. Companies in the news: Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up to 66 cents or 1.9 percent to $ 35.43. Executives at Shaw Communications Inc. will certainly follow the battle for control of Rogers Communications Inc., which bought out Calgary-based rival earlier this year in a $ 26 billion deal, but experts say that’s the best-case scenario for Shaw. interest in staying the course. The tie-up remains a victory for Calgary-based Shaw, they say, as it would be better to be part of a combined company and Rogers is one of the only possible suitors for the company in the country. Regulatory documents filed in April revealed that Bell Canada’s parent company, BCE Inc., had also approached Shaw about a takeover, but ultimately backed out of a deal, apparently over regulatory concerns. This cleared the way for Rogers’ offer. Shaw now has little leeway, though Rogers’ path past its bitterly divided board and management remains unclear. Regulatory approval for the Rogers-Shaw agreement is pending. Meanwhile, Edward Rogers, the son of the late Rogers founder Ted Rogers, has launched legal proceedings as he fights for control of the company’s board of directors. Teck Resources Ltée (TSX: TECK.B). Down 44 cents or 1.3 percent to $ 34.51. Soaring global commodity prices have helped Teck Resources Ltd. to hit a record third quarter and the company said on Wednesday it was on track to surpass those results in the fourth quarter of this year. Commodity prices have skyrocketed this year due to increased economic activity as countries around the world roll out COVID-19 vaccination programs and lift public health restrictions. Teck recorded high realized prices for all of its major products in the third quarter, particularly iron and steel coal, which reached US $ 237 per tonne compared to US $ 102 in the same quarter last year. Thirty-two percent of Teck’s iron and steel coal sales went to China. Teck’s realized zinc price climbed to US $ 1.36 per pound from US $ 1.05, while its realized copper price rose to US $ 4.28 per pound. Teck confirmed on Wednesday that construction of its massive new QB2 copper mine in Chile is now two-thirds complete, with production scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022. The mine is expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent per year for the first five. years of his life. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: HR.UN). Up to 54 cents or 3.3 percent at $ 17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, one of Canada’s largest owners, has announced a plan to split or sell its retail and office buildings with the goal of focusing on the residential and industrial sector. The trust says it will transfer its Primaris properties, including all of its closed shopping malls, to a new publicly traded REIT that it will create with the Healthcare of Ontario pension plan. Immediately after the split, H&R unitholders will own 74% of the capital of Primaris, while HOOPP will hold 26%. H&R also announced that it will sell $ 600 million in essential services and grocery retail properties, its $ 470 million stake in Echo Realty LP and $ 2.3 billion in office buildings. He says the sales money will be used to fund its multi-residential and industrial development pipeline and for acquisitions in key markets in Canada and the United States. The measures follow the sale by H&R of the Bow office tower in Calgary and the Bell office campus in Mississauga, Ont., For a total of $ 1.47 billion in gross revenues. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

