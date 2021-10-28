Opinion: PSPC could repeat the worst of the dot-com bubble Here’s how financial insiders are trying to stop it

The dot-com bubble did not end well for stock markets or investors. Additionally, it precipitated a series of unethical and manipulative practices that plagued Wall Street and financial analysts for years.

Fast forward to fall 2021, and SPAC’s long dormant structure, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, for corporate IPOs appears to be causing a similar dynamic in terms of practices contrary to ethics and manipulation and / or unjustified speculation detached from any fundamental element. data or analysis.

As most of the funds raised through the initial public offerings are now dominated by this SPAC structure, it cannot be ignored. We at CFA Institute, a global professional group that promotes ethics, education and professional excellence in the global investment industry, are particularly concerned about the damage that SPACs could cause to investor confidence in the stock market over the long term. term. Rather than encouraging Americans to invest for long-term wealth building, some SPACs promote a get-rich-quick mentality and could expose individual investors to unreasonable risk.

The CFA Institute’s SPAC working group is examining a series of market integrity issues with respect to the SPAC structure for IPOs. Generally, IPOs are highly speculative for any investor, tend to proliferate at market highs, and have an uneven short and long term performance history regardless of their structure.

Even still, the PSPC version of an IPO introduced several twists and turns in the analysis of market fairness and investor protection. Never has the structure been so dominant, and IPOs have never been so publicized via celebrity sponsorship and unregulated social media chatter. These very complex structures are presented as a private equity opportunity with private equity returns for the individual investor with very little evidence to support these claims.

While this may be true and investors of all kinds should be able to take advantage of free market opportunities, the industry would be well advised to guard against the disinformation and manipulation that has plagued the market. dot com time.

The CFA Institute’s SPAC Working Group has formed a diverse group comprising industry practitioners, scholarships, SPAC sponsors, academic experts, and investor protection advocates. The group focuses on:

Various SAVS processes and structural issues, including the issuance and trading of initial SAVS units.

Negotiating around the merger announcement (known as d-PSPC transactions) and the economics of what a public PSPC investor gets compared to other investors from the d-PSPC merger.

The clarity and importance of information on structural issues as well as risk factors and realistic prospects of return on investment of these highly speculative investments.

The balance between conflicts of interest and investor protections that don’t exist in traditional IPOs. An immediate concern for investor protection is the dynamic posed by sponsors more focused on finding a merger candidate to avoid significant transaction costs than on the merits of the target company.

Free market capitalism is fully exposed in the new world of PSPC. The excitement of finding the next tech giant or the next biopharmaceutical game changer can be intoxicating for individual investors normally excluded from private equity-type opportunities.

What worries us is whether this new structure will lead to a lack of investor confidence in the IPO market as a whole and among investors. emerging growth companies specifically. This can happen in two ways. PSPC’s IPO structure can allow Wall Street to extract much more upside potential due to the complexity of the transaction structures and the fees inherent and unique to the PSPC process. Alternatively, the way the SPAC structure mitigates transaction risk could potentially lead to mergers for companies that are totally unfit for public procurement.

If this new IPO juggernaut is honest and transparent about the risks, likelihood of return, and can modulate the coming merger rush, this may well be a concrete step towards democratizing private equity opportunities. We have the opportunity to ensure that the SPAC structure is not a dot-com recall. Let’s use it.

Kurt N. Schacht is the Advocacy Officer for the CFA Institute and the former Chairman of the SEC Investor Advisory Board.