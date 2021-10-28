Dow and S&P 500 lose anticipated gains to close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sold in the closing bell on Wednesday, to end the day and just below their all-time highs. It has been a busy day of earnings reporting, as nearly one in 10 companies on the S&P 500 were due to release third quarter results, along with dozens of small and mid-cap companies.

All of these corporate reports have caused a lot of volatility for individual stocks this week, as investors react to company results and the outlook from management teams.

Growth sectors of the market were generally ahead of equities and value sectors. Strong gains in Big Tech stocks pushed indexes higher, but average stock fell. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight exchange-traded fund (ticker: RSP) ended at 1.3%, as around 415 of the index’s constituents lost value.

Wednesday’s declines still leave the Dow Jones and S&P 500 within a percentage point of their record highs set on Tuesday. The positive earnings pushed stocks higher and put general concerns such as inflation and the future trajectory of central bank stimulus on the back burner. Stocks threw down their crutches a few weeks ago and haven’t looked back, said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank. American revenues helped.

The multitude of companies that reported Wednesday morning included





Coca Cola



(KO),





Boeing



(BA),





Spotify technology



(PLACE),





General Motors



(GM),





Hilton Worldwide Holdings



(LDS),





Kraft Heinz



(KHC),





Mcdonalds



(MCD), and





General dynamics



(GD).

Results of Ford engine (F), eBay (EBAY),





Service now



(NOW), and





United Rentals



(URI) were due after closing on Wednesday.

As companies largely exceed Wall Street earnings expectations, many have issued pessimistic forecasts for the remainder of the year or 2022, which has put stocks under pressure. For example, the aerospace and defense giant





Lockheed Martin



(LMT) posted positive earnings on Tuesday, but warned that sales would likely be below targets this year and decline in 2022 and the stock fell nearly 12%. It is a dynamic that has struck many industrial and materials companies, in particular.

The music of a strong US earnings season is expected to continue even though it looks like some declining marginal utility is looming, noted Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage Oanda. Profits are enough to keep the Big Three Indexes at record highs, but not enough to reinvigorate the rally to new highs. I wouldn’t bet that won’t happen, but investors could now look quietly to next week’s FOMC meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policy body of the Federal Reserve, will meet next week. Markets widely expect the central bank to announce that it will slow down, or decrease, its monthly asset purchase program, which adds liquidity to the markets.

The worst-off sector on the S&P 500 on Wednesday was energy, down 2.9%. A drop in the price of oil after weeks of big gains was behind the move. US crude prices fell 3% to around $ 82 a barrel.

Financials also fell, dragged down by US banks. A fall in long-term Treasury yields and an increase in short-term yields were to blame. This dynamic reduces the income of banks from their bread and butter lending activities, where they tend to borrow short term to lend long term.

The yield on 2-year US Treasuries rose 0.01 percentage point, to 0.49%, its highest yield since March 2020, while the yield on 10-year US Treasuries ended in down 0.09 percentage point, to 1.53%. S&P 500 financial stocks lost 1.7%, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) lost 3.3%.

Shares slipped overseas on Wednesday. The pan-European



Stoxx 600

closed down 0.4% while Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

fell 1.6%, in line with other Asian markets driven by weakness in China.

Chinese industrial profit data showed 16.3% year-over-year growth, up from 10.1% a month earlier, supporting a narrative of inflation driven by rising prices raw material. Meanwhile, Chinese state-backed media warned that more defaults in the heavily indebted real estate sector were likely.

Here are 14 actions in motion

Microsoft shares (MSFT) rose 4.2% after the software giants’ third-quarter results on Tuesday night. The company has seen particular strength in its cloud business over the past period and has added strong guidance for the final three months of 2021.





Alphabet



(GOOGL) gained 5%, as revenue jumped 41% year-over-year in the third quarter. The company, Google’s parent company, said sales and profits far exceeded analysts’ expectations.





Robinhood Markets



(HOOD) fell 10.4% after its third quarter results Tuesday night. The online brokerage firm reported an unexpected drop in accounts during the period and warned that the fourth quarter results would be much weaker than analysts expected.

Coca-Cola shares rose 1.9% after the third quarter report from the soda and snack giants. The company has beaten Wall Street expectations and raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Spotify stock jumped 8.3% after the music streaming company announced a lower loss than expected.

Capital One Financial (COF) lost 7.5% despite reports better than expected results Tuesday night.

Texas instruments (TXN) closed down 5%. The chipmaker released results after markets closed on Tuesday that were broadly in line with Wall Street expectations.

Visa (V) stock fell 6.9% after payment processors third quarter report Tuesday night. Like several other companies this earnings season, reported quarterly results were strong, but the outlook was worse than expected. Mastercard (MA) stock fell 6.1%, ahead of its earnings report on Thursday morning.

Twitter (TWTR) stock fell 10.8% after management reported decent third-quarter results but released weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings guidance.

German Bank The stock (DB) fell 7.6% after group profits showed a decline in investment banking. That said, the bank recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of profits, its longest winning streak since 2012. Profits were higher than expected.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) gave up an early gain to fall 0.4% after being overweight Neutral at Atlantic Equities.

United Parcel Service (UPS) fell 2.7% after being reduced to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital, after gaining 7% after profits.

You’re here (TSLA) rose 1.9% after Goldman Sachs raised its target on the stock to $ 1,125.

