Baker Hughes announces transfer of its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq





HOUSTON & LONDON – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) and Baker Hughes Holdings LLC (BHH LLC) (together Baker Hughes or the Company) announced today that they will transfer the listing of their Class A common shares and bonds listed on the New York Stock Exchange on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Baker Hughes plans to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company when the market opens on December 7, 2021. Baker Hughes’ Class A common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BKR” after the transfer. “Baker Hughes is a leading global energy technology company, providing solutions to energy and industrial customers around the world, and today’s announcement strongly aligns with our current and future strategic roadmap to do moving energy forward, ”said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “The transition to Nasdaq allows us to achieve greater savings, and Nasdaq’s long tradition of listing leading technology companies aligns well with Baker Hughes’ mission to lead the energy transition. ” Baker Hughes is leading the energy transition in the industrial landscape through technology. Listing the company on the Nasdaq will give them access to the largest pool of liquidity in the U.S. stock market, creating shareholder value and providing more opportunities for the dynamics of the business, ”said Adena Friedman, President and CEO of the Nasdaq. “We are delighted to welcome Baker Hughes to our family of innovative companies.” About Baker Hughes Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company providing solutions to industrial and energy customers around the world. Drawing on a century of experience and with operations in more than 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services advance energy by making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com. Caution Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available information, business plans and projections regarding future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For more information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see the documents filed by Baker Hughes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report. on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Baker Hughes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

