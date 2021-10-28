



The value of the local government pension plan rose by $ 63 billion as it rebounded sharply from the worst of the Covid-induced stock market crash. LGPS official statistics for 2020-2021, released this morning, are based on data submitted by 83 of the 85 administering authorities in England and Wales. Neither Camden nor Bromley submitted the requested information. The market value of these 83 funds stood at 332.7 billion at the end of March 2021, up 62.9 billion compared to the previous year, an increase of 23%. This more than reversed the $ 15 billion blow to the LGPS at the end of the previous year, when stock markets were near their lowest point near the start of the global pandemic. The report states: The market value increased following the improvement in financial markets following the drop observed in March 2020. All funds see their value increase An LGC analysis shows that the biggest increase was recorded by pension fund Rhondda Cynon Taff UA, which saw its market value increase by 34% to 4.5 billion. It was followed by Westminster, Essex and Swansea (all up 32%) and Kent (up 31%). Unlike the previous year when all pension funds except Lancashire saw their market value drop, in 2020-2021 all but one pension fund saw a double-digit percentage increase. The exception was Surrey, whose market value rose 5% to $ 4.1 billion. Last year, Surrey experienced the biggest drop in value, which fell 11%. More deaths, fewer retirements The 2020-21 fiscal year, which included some of the worst phases of the pandemic, saw a 12% increase in lump sum payments in the event of death, from $ 239 million in the previous two years to $ 267 million. The report does not comment on the reason for this increase. Statistics also show that there were 82,567 retirements from the LGPS in 2020-2021, which is a decrease of 7% from the previous year. The number of layoffs continued to decline year over year, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012-13. In that year, a total of 13,905 people left the regime following layoffs; by 2020-2021, that figure had fallen to 5,951. And despite Covid-19, the number of sickness retirement benefits also fell to its lowest since at least 2016-17, to 2,716. Sharp drop in dividend income The total income of the 83 LGPS funds that provided data was $ 17.2 billion, with employer contributions increasing by a third to $ 10.2 billion. The report says the increase reflects advance payments made by many employers as a result of the triennial review. However, investment income was down 16%, with dividend income being the hardest hit (66%), while interest was down 36% and property income was down 13%.

