Asian stocks fall after inflation accelerates in Australia

Banks and healthcare companies helped push stocks down on Wall Street on Wednesday, as the market fell from its latest highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after losing a modest gain as sales resumed in the last hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. Both indices hit historic highs the day before.

The tech-rich Nasdaq composite ended mostly flat after an early rally of tech companies lost steam. Treasury yields were mixed. Energy futures mostly fell.

Investors were focused on a mixed batch of profits from a variety of well-known companies including Microsoft, General Motors and Coca-Cola.

After a few strong days, the markets are taking a break, said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco. They certainly digest the profits.

The S&P 500 lost 23.11 points to 4,551.68. More than three-quarters of the companies in the benchmark fell, with financials, health care and industrials accounting for most of the decline. Those losses offset gains in stocks in communications services and a mix of businesses that rely on consumer spending.

The Dow Jones fell 266.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,490.69. Most of the blue-chip index stocks were in the red, dominated by Visa, which fell 6.9% per day after posting strong quarterly results.

The Nasdaq gained 0.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,235.84, and the Russell 2000 Small Business Index posted the biggest losses, falling 43.58 points, or 1, 9%, at 2,252.49.

Long-term bond yields have fallen dramatically and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.53% from 1.61% on Tuesday night. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.1%.

The 30-year Treasury yield fell below 2% for the first time in a month to 1.96%, even as yields on shorter-term U.S. bonds, like the 2-year Treasury bill, rose .

Traders have made an offer for the shares of several companies which have released strong quarterly results. Microsoft rose 4.2% after reporting a 24% increase in profits in the last quarter as its cloud computing business grew. Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 5%, eclipsing its previous all-time high on September 1, as a continued rebound in digital ad spend bolstered surprisingly good financial results.

A mix of businesses that rely on direct consumer spending has also gained ground. Domino’s Pizza grew 3.1%. McDonalds rose 2.7% after posting strong financial results as an easing of trade restrictions helped sales growth. Coca-Cola grew 1.9% on the strength of sales growth and the reopening of many locations and businesses over the summer.

The latest results from some companies have not met investors’ expectations.

General Motors fell 5.4% after posting mixed financial results, with the auto industry as a whole still facing production issues due to a shortage of chips. And Texas Instruments slipped 5% after chipmakers’ third-quarter earnings fell below Wall Street expectations.

Fashion rental pioneer Rent the Runway fell 8.1% on its stock market debut after an early rally ended. The New York-based company’s offer priced at $ 21 and closed at $ 19.29 per share.

Crude oil prices in the United States fell 2.4% and pushed energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil fell 2.6%.

The constant stream of corporate newsletters will continue on Thursday with industry leader Caterpillar and tech giant Apple. Amazon and Starbucks will also release their results on Thursday.

Outside of earnings, investors are also waiting for the latest update on US economic growth when the Commerce Department releases its third quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.

Rising inflation remains a major concern for investors watching earnings and the impact of supply chain issues and higher prices on businesses and consumers. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week to see how it moves forward with its plans to cut bond purchases and its position on interest rates.

The central bank maintained that inflation will prove to be transient and linked to the economic recovery, although it has been more persistent than initially expected.

Investors are realizing that the transition could take much longer, Hooper said.

Asian markets closed lower as a Chinese newspaper warned more real estate developers are likely to default on bonds. Investors are looking to see if one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, can avoid a default of 2,000 billion yuan ($ 310 billion) in debt.

Most of the European markets fell.

