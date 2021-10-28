US stocks mixed with Nasdaq near record highs as big tech profits roll





Investors have become more cautious of US equities in recent weeks. Johannes Eisele / Getty Images US stocks were mixed on Wednesday after the results of the mega-cap tech.

Microsoft and Alphabet released third quarter results that were better than analysts’ expectations.

Robinhood missed sales estimates and experienced a significant downturn in business activity. US stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq 100 hitting record intraday highs while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones traded lower. Tech stocks were mostly driven higher by better-than-expected results from Alphabet and Microsoft, both of which jumped more than 5% to record highs. Both companies saw strong growth in their cloud units and the forward outlook remained on track for continued business growth. Apple will look to maintain the streak when it releases its results on Thursday after the close. The iPhone maker is neck and neck with Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company. Here’s where the U.S. indices were at the 4 p.m. ET close on Wednesday: One earnings report that disappointed investors was Robinhood, which missed sales estimates and saw a significant slowdown in business activity compared to previous quarters, when memes stocks and cryptocurrencies were extremely volatile. . The stock fell 11% on Wednesday. A probable accidental trade in Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares pushed the stock up 51% in extended hours of trading on Tuesday. The gains were short lived as only three stocks traded at these levels. The Shiba inu coin continued its record run on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high of 38% and continuing its progression to become the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. Concerns about rising inflation continue to be a priority for many investors, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted he was concerned about the near-term rise in prices. Wall Street was impressed with Microsoft’s results, and three analysts gave their opinion on why the cloud provider might continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.89% to $ 82.20 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, fell 2.50% to $ 84.24 a barrel. Gold jumped 0.22% to $ 1,797.70 an ounce.

