What is a stock market index? Definition, examples and FAQ

Stock indices like the S&P 500 are used to assess the movement of the stock market or a certain sector within it. Roberto Júnior via Unsplash; Cloth

Contents

What is a stock market index?

A stock index is a collection of stocks intended to reflect the stock market as a whole or, in some cases, a particular industry or segment of the market. In other words, a stock index can be thought of as a representative sample of the entire stock market or of a particular segment or industry.

Stock indices like the S&P 500 and the Russell 3,000 move up and down based on the weighted average price movements of their constituent companies. Investors look to stock indices like these to see what is going on with the market and to gauge the performance of their own portfolios using indices as benchmarks for performance.

How are stock market indices made up?

In the same way that researchers draw a sample from the population they wish to study, stock indexes draw a sample from the group of stocks they wish to study. Some indices aim to sample the market as a whole, while others aim to sample a specific section of the market (e.g. large-cap stocks, energy sector, dividend-paying stocks, etc. )

Different stock market indices are put together in different ways depending on their respective goals. Because it aims to be an accurate benchmark for the US stock market as a whole, the Wilshire 5,000 consists of all stocks traded on a major US stock exchange (excluding penny stocks that trade in the market. over-the-counter). The Dow Jones US Semiconductors Index, on the other hand, has far fewer stocks as it only aims to sample and track the semiconductor subsector of the market.

What are stock market indices used for?

Investors, institutions, fund managers and analysts monitor the performance of stock indices to understand how the market – or a particular segment of it, such as the auto industry – is doing at any given time. Often, investors and fund managers use indices as benchmarks to compare the performance of their own portfolios. A successful fund manager can use their fund’s outperformance against a particular index over a period of time as a selling point to attract new investors.

The news media often treat stock indexes as indicators of the health of the market. When major stock indexes like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq steadily lose value, journalists may refer to a “bear market” and warn of an economic decline. When the value of these same indices steadily increases, the media may refer to a “bull market” and celebrate economic growth.

If you hear a financial reporter say that “the Dow Jones is up 3% today,” that means the aggregate of the stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (a popular stock index) rose 3% in value during the day. This does not mean, however, that each stock in the index rose three percent. Three percent is simply the overall change in the value of the index as a whole.

How are stock market indices weighted?

Stock indexes include many stocks, but these stocks are not always included in equal amounts. Most indices are weighted in one way or another, which means that not all of the stocks in them are given the same representation. A given index can be weighted such that one stock is represented at 6% while another has only 1.5%.

Indices can be weighted by many factors, the most common being market capitalization and stock price. The S&P 500, for example, is weighted by free float-adjusted market cap, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is simply weighted by the stock price.

Price-weighted indices



In price-weighted indices, stocks with higher stock prices have more influence on the value of the index than stocks with lower stock prices. This happens naturally if an index is not weighted by any other factor.

For example, if there was an index made up of A stock, which is priced at $ 30, B stock, which is priced at $ 50, and C stock, which is priced of $ 200, the price of the index would be $ 93.33 (the average) if the index were not weighted by anything other than price.

Thus, fluctuations in the price of C share would affect the price of the index more than fluctuations in the price of A or B shares. If the value of A share increased by 10% (or $ 3 per share), the index would rise by about 1% to reach $ 94.33. . If the C share rose 10% (or $ 20 per share), however, the index would rise by about 7% to $ 100.

Sometimes the number of outstanding shares of a company can change. This happens most often due to stock splits (which increase the number of shares outstanding) and share buybacks (which decrease the number of shares outstanding). When the number of shares outstanding changes, the share price changes accordingly. If the shares are split, the share price goes down, while if the shares are redeemed, the share price goes up.

To account for this type of change in stock prices, the calculation of the value of a price-weighted index usually includes a divisor that is changed whenever any of its constituent stocks are subject to change. ‘a split or takeover. If this divisor was not included, the value of the index could change significantly without the value of the companies that compose it changing at all. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the second oldest US stock index, is a price-weighted index that uses such a divisor.

Capitalization-weighted indices

In capitalization-weighted indices (also called market-value-weighted indices), the companies that compose them are weighted according to their market capitalization (total market value or number of shares outstanding multiplied by the share price ) instead of their share price. This type of weighting usually makes more sense than price weighting because the stock price does not always reflect the full market value.

For example, Company A might have a share price of only $ 30 but have 10 million shares outstanding for a total market value of $ 300 million. Company B could have a stock price of $ 50 but have only 3 million shares outstanding for a total market value of only $ 150 million. If Firms A and B were included in a price-weighted index, Firm B would have more influence over the price of the index despite being smaller. In a capitalization-weighted index, on the other hand, company A would have twice as much influence as company B because it is twice as important in terms of market value.

How are index values ​​calculated?

The values ​​of the different stock market indices are calculated differently according to their weighting. Calculations for price-weighted indices are simpler than calculations for capitalization-weighted indices, but both involve the use of a divisor that may change over time.

Initially, most price-weighted indices are calculated by adding the current prices of the stocks of the companies making up the index, then dividing the total by the number of companies included to get an average. If the companies were never added or removed from an index according to their degree of compliance with the inclusion criteria, and if the constituent companies had never carried out share buybacks or splits, the calculation would stay that simple. In the real world, however, such things happen frequently, and each time they do, the divisor in the calculation is changed to accommodate the new conditions.

The same goes for capitalization-weighted indices, although these are even more complicated because the companies that make them up are included in different amounts that correspond to their market caps. If a company’s market capitalization represented 19% of the market capitalization of the entire index, that company would receive 19% representation in calculating the value of the index.

6 popular U.S. stock indices

Index Companies included Weighting method Created S&P 500 500 Free float-adjusted market capitalization 1957 Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 Price 1896 Nasdaq Composite 2500 Modified market capitalization 1971 Wilshire 5000 Varies (all on the market) Market capitalization 1974 Russel 3000 3000 Market capitalization 1984 NYSE Composite Varies (all on NYSE) Free float-adjusted market capitalization 1966

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



Below are answers to some of the most common questions investors have about Indices.

What is a Bellwether Index?

Bellwether is a term used to describe a financial security (such as a stock) or an index of financial securities whose performance is considered to reflect market trends on a larger scale. Because the S&P 500 represents more than two-thirds of the market capitalization of the US stock market, many see it as an index index. The Wilshire 5,000 is an even better example of an indicator index, as it is made up of virtually all stocks traded on the major US stock exchanges and therefore extremely reflects market trends.

Are there any clues for other types of securities?



In addition to stock indices, which sample the stock market or a segment of it, there are also bond indices and cryptocurrency indices. These indexes work the same way. A bond index may aim to sample the entire bond market or just a segment of it (for example, corporate bonds). Likewise, a crypto index may aim to sample the entire crypto market or only a segment of it (for example, small-cap cryptocurrencies).

What is the oldest US stock index?

The oldest stock index is the Dow Jones Transportation Average or DJTA, which was created by Charles Dow on July 3, 1884. The index, which still exists today, is price-weighted and includes 20 transportation companies.