Tokyo Stock Exchange extends trading day and adjusts its close for the first time since 1954





The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) plans to extend its trading day by 30 minutes, making the first change to trading hours for cash shares in more than a decade. The market will close at 3:30 p.m. local time if the proposed changes are implemented. The change is expected along with a major upgrade to the exchange’s trading systems, in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, said Japan Exchange Group Inc., which operates the exchange, said. in a press release. “Tokyo’s trading hours are among the shortest in the world,” said Akira Kiyota, Managing Director of Japan Exchange. cash. The Tokyo Stock Exchange currently trades between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. local time, with a lunch break between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The five-hour trading day is considerably shorter than that of many other regional competitors. Japan is the third largest stock market in the world with a total market capitalization of around $ 6.8 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Kiyota also said he is not currently considering getting rid of the lunch break, a move that had previously been speculated, or adding an overnight session. “I think it was sort of inevitable that this would happen, to align TSE with other market centers in Asia that have longer trading hours,” said Serdar Armutcu, head of e-commerce at Mita Securities at Tokyo. “I think that will have the effect of bringing in additional cash, but I don’t expect it to be much more. The Tokyo Stock Exchange last changed trading hours in 2011, shortening its lunch break from 30 minutes to one hour now. A later closing time would be the first extension since 1954, when it was changed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A previous recommendation, in 2014, for the exchange to consider an evening session did not result in any changes. The plans were scrapped as a result of lobbying from traditional brokerage houses, which were opposed to longer hours due to rising costs. However, the following years saw an increase in the number of investors using online brokers. The exchange will also discuss the introduction of a five-minute closing auction, widely used in foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, to determine the closing price of each share. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







