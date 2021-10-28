Shiba inu coin price sets new record as Robinhood petition gains popularity





The parody cryptocurrency that appears to be inspired by dogecoin, another cryptocurrency meme has risen nearly 30% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko . He has slashed some of his gains since hitting an all-time high in the early morning in the United States, but remains the 11th largest digital currency by market capitalization.

The token, which launched last year, has jumped about 100% over the past seven days and now has a market value of around $ 26 billion.

Like the dogecoin, the shiba inu coin features the Shiba Inu dog as a mascot. Its meteoric rise has made some investors millionaires overnight.

The play also won a handful of famous supporters, from former boy band stars to professional athletes.

Earlier this year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made headlines by donating $ 1 billion in shiba inu coins to a Covid-19 relief fund in India. Its dramatic rise this week coincides with growing support from a Changer.org petition urging the Robinhood trading platform to list the shiba inu coin on the site. The petition has collected 334,500 signatures so far. In 2018 , Robinhood has started expanding its crypto offerings beyond bitcoin and ethereum to include currencies such as litecoin and bitcoin cash. This year, dogecoin’s record increase has put so much pressure on the platform’s crypto trading systems, that it has been briefly broken . He said this week that cryptocurrencies made up nearly 20% of his transaction-based income. in the third trimester , or about $ 51 million. This is an increase of 860% over the same period last year. A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment on the petition. But during a call for results this week, CEO Vladimir Tenev said his platform “will carefully assess whether we can add new parts in a way that is safe for customers and complies with regulatory requirements.” “We feel very, very good with the pieces that we currently list on our platform. And for all the new pieces that we add, we want to feel just as good, if not better,” he added. The Shiba inu coin also jumped earlier this week, but lost some recent gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a huge dogecoin fan, tweeted that he did not own any shiba inu coins. In a follow-up tweet , he added that he had bought “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge. That’s it.” Musk’s tweets have frequently shifted the crypto markets. Other popular virtual currencies have also seen explosive growth. Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high of nearly $ 67,000 per coin last week, breaking the previous record set in April. Bitcoin prices have jumped 50% this month, going from just under $ 44,000 at the end of September. Bitcoin is currently trading at almost $ 60,000.

