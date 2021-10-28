Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and Biden can’t help it





That’s because the era of cheap natural gas, the most common fuel used to heat American homes, is over, at least for now. Natural gas futures have climbed 132% so far this year, recently reaching levels not seen since 2008.

Industry experts warn natural gas futures and retail prices could rise even more if it is a very cold winter and Americans are forced to turn on the oven.

“We are going to be at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at energy investment firm TortoiseEcofin.

Soaring natural gas prices threaten to add to the rising cost of living for ordinary Americans and exacerbate the inflationary pressures weighing on the US economy. And industry analysts say President Joe Biden has little to no good options for dealing with high natural gas prices. If the winter promises to be freezing, natural gas futures could “absolutely” double from current levels, Thummel said. However, such a peak would most likely be temporary until temperatures warm up and suppliers are encouraged to increase production. Elon Musk is briefly worth more than ExxonMobil Part of the problem is that while demand for natural gas has rebounded as the US economy reopened after the Covid shutdowns, supply has been slower to return. One of the problems is that Hurricane Ida took the vast majority of oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico offline. Another hurdle hampering supply is that natural gas producers are focusing on paying off their debts and living within their means, according to Christopher Louney, vice president of global commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “It has been a period of stubborn growth in production,” Louney said. Investors are also reluctant to provide more capital to oil and gas companies after the industry has struggled significantly over the past decade. Energy was by far the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 over the past decade. ExxonMobil XOM Under pressure from the sustainable investment movement, many investors would prefer to deploy capital in companies seen as integral to the solution to the climate crisis. This is one of the reasons why Elon Musk’s net worth recently exceeded the market valuation of, a feat that seemed impossible just a few years ago. “The capital pool has grown increasingly wary of investing in fossil fuels,” said Ira Joseph, global head of fuel production and electricity pricing at S&P Global Platts. “The hot market has shifted from oil and gas to green portfolios: solar, wind and battery storage. “ Private equity billionaire warns of social unrest black stone BX CEO Stephen Schwarzman said it was becoming increasingly difficult for fossil fuel companies to borrow money to finance their expensive production projects, especially in the United States. “If you’re trying to raise money to drill holes, it’s almost impossible to get that money,” the private equity billionaire told CNN International’s Richard Quest this week at a conference on investing in Saudi Arabia. Schwarzman warned that energy prices could get so high that there would be “real unrest” that “involves the political system.” Natural gas prices have soared much higher in Europe and Asia. It has gotten to the point where some factories in Europe have been forced to close because they cannot pay the gas bill. China has resorted to rationing of electricity, which has resulted in blackouts. The shortage of gas overseas may contribute to increasing US natural gas futures contracts, even if this is not justified. “This market is an offer of hysteria on the Eurozone and Asia,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA. The United States has no shortage of gasoline The good news is that even though the winter is extremely cold, the United States is not going to run out of natural gas. This is largely because America is the world’s largest producer of fuel. And while natural gas stocks are below normal, they are not at alarming levels. “There is no shortage here,” Yawger said, adding that there is a “zero percent chance” that the country will run out of natural gas. And if this winter turns out to be warmer than usual, as government forecasters predict, natural gas futures could dip. In this scenario, Yawger said U.S. natural gas futures could fall back into the $ 3-4 per million British thermal units (BTU) range, down to half of current levels. Yet today’s high natural gas prices complicate the outlook for inflation and cast further doubt on the Biden administration and Federal Reserve forecasts that current price spikes are a temporary phenomenon. Black rock BLACK “Inflation is definitely more than transitory”,CEO Larry Fink said this week at the investment conference. “We are in a new regime.” “There is no OPEC to call” Asked about the high prices of natural gas, a White House official told CNN that Biden had asked his administration to monitor the supply of natural gas and take action to ensure families have access to the gas they want. need. “We are particularly focused on the possibility of limited supply and storage in the northeast, which historically faces the highest prices,” said the White House official. The US bailout, passed by Congress in March, provided $ 4.5 billion in energy assistance for low-income families. The White House has pledged to work directly with states to secure this funding for households facing high costs this winter. But the Biden administration has little to no options to tackle high natural gas prices, at least in the short term. Unlike oil, the United States does not have an emergency stockpile of natural gas that it can release to cool prices. And there isn’t a producer cartel that Biden officials can negotiate with to produce more gas (not that this strategy has worked recently on the oil front). “There is no OPEC to call,” said Thummel, the portfolio manager of TortoiseEcofin. In theory, the Biden administration could encourage more domestic production by relaxing environmental regulations. But such a move would take time to impact supply and undermine Biden’s climate agenda, the most progressive in US history. In fact, these concerns about a shortage of natural gas emerge just days before Biden travels to Scotland for COP26, an international summit aimed at weaning the world off fossil fuels.

