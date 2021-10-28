The US economy slows sharply in the third quarter; weekly jobless claims at their lowest for 19 months





FILE PHOTO: People line up for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in a mobile test van in New York City, US August 27, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, as COVID-19 infections erupted, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles which almost stifled consumer spending. Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.0% in the last quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its anticipated GDP estimate. It has been the slowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy suffered a historic contraction following strict mandatory measures to contain the first wave of coronavirus cases. The economy grew at a rate of 6.7% in the second quarter. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has exacerbated labor shortages in factories, mines and ports, erasing the supply chain. Economists polled by Reuters predicted GDP growth of 2.7% in the last quarter. High inflation, fueled by economy-wide shortages and government pandemic relief money during the public health crisis, has reduced growth. The decline in fiscal stimulus and Hurricane Ida, which devastated US offshore energy production in late August, also weighed on the economy. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew at a rate of 1.6% after a robust 12% growth pace in the April-June quarter. While automobiles were part of the stagnation, the Delta variant also cut spending on services such as air travel and restaurants. But there are signs that economic activity picked up at the end of the turbulent quarter. The summer wave of COVID-19 infections has subsided, with cases drastically declining in recent weeks. Vaccinations have also resumed. The improving public health situation helped boost consumer confidence this month. Fewer Americans are filing new claims for unemployment benefits. This trend of improving labor market conditions was confirmed by a separate Labor Department report on Thursday showing that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 10,000 to 281,000 seasonally adjusted last week. , the lowest level since mid-March 2020. It was the third week in a row that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 290,000 applicants last week. Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

