Delta variant, shortages severely restrict US economic growth in the third quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases further stretched global supply chains, leading to shortages of goods such as automobiles which held back consumer spending.

The weaker-than-expected growth reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday also reflected declining government pandemic relief funds to businesses, state and local governments, and households. Hurricane Ida, which devastated offshore power generation in the United States at the end of August, also dampened economic growth.

But there are signs that economic activity is already picking up momentum amid the drop in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant. The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a new 19-month low last week. Even with the third quarter setback, the level of gross domestic product has reached an all-time high and the economy is now 1.4% larger than before the pandemic.

The slowdown in growth in the third quarter is certainly a nasty surprise, but it won’t send the economy into the ditch as it is partly based on supply disruptions in the auto industry which has squeezed sales with inventory near record lows on dealer lots, said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York City.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.0% in the last quarter, the government said in its anticipated GDP estimate. It was the slowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy suffered a historic contraction following strict mandatory measures to contain the first wave of coronavirus cases. The economy grew at a rate of 6.7% in the second quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted GDP growth of 2.7% in the last quarter. The weak growth is mainly due to a moderate rate of destocking. Business inventories declined at a rate of $ 77.7 billion from a rate of $ 168.5 billion in the second quarter. As a result, inventories contributed 2.07 percentage points to GDP growth in the third quarter.

Inventory accumulation remains low due to shortages, especially of motor vehicles. Motor vehicle production fell at a rate of 41.6% after declining at a rate of 14.1% in the second quarter due to a global semiconductor shortage.

Excluding inventories, the economy contracted 0.1% in the last quarter. The scarcity of motor vehicles weighed on consumer spending, which rose only 1.6% after a robust 12% pace in the April-June quarter. Consumer spending accounts for over two-thirds of US economic activity.

Spending on durable manufactures fell 26.2%. Motor vehicles slashed GDP growth by 2.39 percentage points, the biggest drag on the automobile since the second quarter of 1980. Excluding motor vehicle production, the economy grew at a rate of 3 , 5% in the last quarter, a slowdown from the 7.4% pace of the previous quarter.

Spending on services was surprisingly strong, growing at 7.9% amid demand for air travel and car rentals. Demand for hospital and restaurant services has increased, as has bookings for hotels, motels and college campuses. Spending on services accelerated at a rate of 11.5% in the April-June quarter.

The government estimated that Hurricane Ida cost around $ 62 billion. Inflation has remained high, eroding purchasing power. The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) excluding food and energy, rose at a rate of 4.5%. The core PCE price index rose 6.1% in the second quarter.

The combination of high inflation and slow growth could stoke fears of stagflation, which most economists don’t believe is imminent, as output is expected to increase until 2022.

Stagflation will be the talk of the city, but we shouldn’t fall for this misleading narrative, said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York City. Inflation dynamics certainly moderate the expansion with supply-side inflation, but the economy is not stalling.

Wall Street stocks were trading higher on bullish earnings from Caterpillar, Merck and Ford.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies after the European Central Bank pushed back market bets that high inflation would trigger an interest rate hike as early as next year. Yields on the US Treasury rose.

RECOVER SPEED

Slower growth will have no impact on the Fed’s plans to start reducing as early as next month the amount of money it injects into the economy through monthly bond purchases.

With the summer wave of COVID-19 infections behind, cases have declined dramatically in recent weeks and vaccinations to resume economic activity are picking up steam. Consumer confidence rebounded this month and orders for non-aircraft capital goods hit a record high in September.

The job market is tightening, although labor shortages linked to the pandemic could keep job growth subdued this month. On Thursday, a separate report from the Department of Labor showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 10,000 to 281,000 seasonally adjusted last week, the lowest level since mid-March 2020. C It was the third week in a row that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold.

The number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 237,000 to 2.243 million in the week ended Oct. 16. It was also the lowest level in 19 months.

With the massive number of job openings, look for applications that continue to decline for a while and the job market remains tight, said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pa.

Although wages increase, inflation reduces the purchasing power of consumers. Income available to households after adjusting for inflation declined at a rate of 5.6% in the last quarter. The savings rate fell to 8.9% from 10.5% in the second quarter.

High prices and a lack of trucks and communications equipment slashed business capital spending, which fell 3.2% after three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Trade weighed on GDP growth for a fifth consecutive quarter following lower exports.

Shortages and expensive building materials weighed on home construction and renovation, causing residential investment to contract for a second consecutive quarter. Public spending rebounded thanks to investments by state and local governments.