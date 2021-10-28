Metro delays will continue until November 15





Reduced Metrorail service will run until at least November 15, transit agency says announcement Thursday, extending the puzzle of transporting the regions. Driving the news: Metro chief executive Paul Wiedefeld said inspections have been completed on all 7000 series cars, but have remained out of service since they were withdrawn on October 18 after a derailment revealed wheel problems going back to 2017. Wiedefeld told a Metro board meeting that he was not aware of the issue with the wheels of the 7000 series wagons for the past four years. I think it’s too early, he said of who should be held accountable. I think we are letting the investigation take its course.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the derailment and the 7000 series wheels, which are the most recent train cars in the system.

Wiedefeld said in a statement that Metro is working with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent watchdog, on a test plan that will allow trains to safely resume service. Metro owns 748 7000 series cars, which represents about 60% of its fleet. Details: Metro aims to increase the number of trains running daily from 31 to 50, Wiedefeld said, by putting older cars back into service after safety inspections. Red Line trains will continue to run every 15 to 20 minutes and every 30 to 40 minutes on other lines. The Silver Line service will still only operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW. The big picture: Persistent delays threaten the region’s economic recovery and damage Metros’ image as a booming institution, five years after the launch of the Back2Good campaign. David Winer, owner of the EatWell DC restaurant group, says many of his employees have long given up on Metro as a reliable source of transportation.

This is just another nail in a system that appears to be plagued by incompetence, and our staff have little faith, Winer tells Axios. Winemaker says its approximately 120 employees often use expensive carpooling services or driving or biking to get to work when they can. In addition, the rising cost of living in Washington prevents much of its staff from living close to their place of work. Yes, but: He doesn’t know how the recent metro delays can impact customers. Restaurants are currently facing a lot of issues related to COVID and it is therefore difficult to determine which of them is causing the decrease in the number of customers on any given day. Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with more information on safety inspections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/local/washington-dc/2021/10/28/metro-delays-continue-nov-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos