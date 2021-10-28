Metrorail service will remain limited until at least November 15

Metrorail will remain in its current limited state until November 15, Metro CEO Paul Wiedefeld told Metro board members on Thursday.

This means that trains will continue to run every 15 to 20 minutes on the red line and every 30 to 40 minutes on all other lines. In addition, the Silver Line service will continue to operate only between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW.

Metro cut service to baseline levels earlier this month after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered the decommissioning of Metro’s 7000 series cars, which make up about 60% of Metro’s fleet, in due to a wheel problem that would have caused a derailment on the blue line on October 12.

Metro COO Joe Leader said the transit service is working to remove the old 2000, 3000 and 6000 series cars from storage, with the goal of making “targeted improvements.” to service starting next week, such as overcrowding reduction. However, the progress will remain the same.

Currently, Metro operates 31 six-car trains made up of these old “historic” railroad cars. As more cars roll out of storage and undergo safety and maintenance inspections, Metro hopes to use them as “space” trains to fill service in the event of breakdown or other service issues.

Overall, Wiedefeld said the plan to return older cars could put 50 trains into service, “but that will take time,” he said. In the meantime, Wiedefeld has declared that the metro maintenance teams “arejob about the the clock To to bring those cars back in service like quick like possible.”

Metro said it will also work to reduce overcrowding as it continues to offer limited service.

With limited service currently, the most people are seen on the Red Line to Glenmont and the Green Line to Branch Avenue at 5 p.m., where there is often only standing on trains, said Leader.

As older trains return to service, Metro may also start running eight-car trains instead of six-car trains, Leader said, which is also expected to contribute to overcrowding.

The gradual plan to restore service using older Metro cars:

One of the board members discussed early on whether Metro should stop charging peak rates, given the limited service.

“For example, we clearly don’t offer peak service during peak hours, but we still charge peak rates, right? Board member Lucinda Babers, DC’s deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure, said Thursday at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Metro is also working on a new inspection process that would eventually allow the system to bring back the 7000 series cars. The plans for the inspections must be approved by the safety committee.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Blue Line derailment. Emergency inspections began after the derailment revealed 21 instances where the wheel axles were misaligned.

The NTSB said its investigators learned from Metro that the problem with the wheels – in which the wheels moved too far apart from each other on their axles – appeared intermittently during regular inspections dating back to 2017, before a dramatic increase in the problem observed during inspections this year before the derailment.

Metro board chairman Paul Smedberg appeared to ask Wiedefeld directly if he was aware of the extent of the wheel problem before the blue line derailed. “No, I didn’t,” Wiedefeld said.

When asked where the responsibility for the incident lay, Wiedefeld said: “I think it is too early. I think we let the investigation take its course and we will fix these issues. But I think it’s the right thing to do to let the investigation take its course. It will take us wherever it takes us.