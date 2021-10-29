Business
The McDonald’s sandwich is back early in some restaurants
- McDonald’s has unveiled its first NFTs or non-fungible tokens for McRib’s 40th anniversary.
- The McDonald’s NFT or Non-Fungible Token Contest begins Monday on Twitter.
- When is the McRib coming back? November 1 is the official date, but some McDonald’s have it early.
The McRib officially goes on sale Monday, but some McDonalds restaurants brought it back earlier.
USA TODAY spotted the cult favorite on the fast food chain’s app in Los Angeles, Miami and New York using the menu feature. McDonald’s announced the sandwich will return on November 1 in participating restaurants across the country, almost a month earlier than in 2020.
McRib’s seasoned boneless pork, tangy barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style bun was first launched in the Kansas City, Kansas area in 1981 before its national debut the following year.
To celebrate the sandwich’s 40th anniversary, McDonalds on Thursday announced a contest where it will offer “digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich almost as sassy as the McRib itself.”
Save better, spend better:Money tips and advice delivered straight to your inbox. register here
Starbucks salary:Starbucks to increase average wage to $ 17 an hour as it faces labor shortage
The contest for McDonald’s very first NFTs or non-fungible tokens, unique virtual artwork that cannot be duplicated begins Monday on Twitter.
NFTs are created and registered using blockchain technology and are essential data elements that verify that you retain ownership of a digital item, whether it is an illustration, a snippet of a winning shot in a basketball game, or of a sound.
“With the McRib NFT, you’ll never have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love again,” McDonald’s said in a statement.
To enter the contest, you must follow @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the “contest invitation tweet” between November 1-7 from a public account.
McDonald’s says that by November 12, it will be selecting “10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu.”
Last year, McDonald’s offered10,000 free sandwiches before McRib’s returns with his “Shave 4 McRibSweepstakes.”
How to find the McRib
The free McDonald’s mobile app is the easiest way to find the McRib sandwich ahead of time and know when more items are available.
With the application andnew MyMcDonalds Rewards, you will also earn a freebie after making your first purchase until December 31st.
After your first purchase you will automatically get 1,500 points which is enough to get a free first level item on your next order and choosing an order of hash browns, vanilla cone, or ‘a McChicken or a free cheeseburger.
Users will also receive 100 points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. You can order in advance on the McDonald’s app or scan a code at restaurants and at the drive-thruto to earn points.
Contribution: Brett Molina, USA TODAY
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/28/mcdonalds-mcrib-2021-barbecue-sandwich-returns-nft-contest/8576352002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]