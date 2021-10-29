Business
When the COVID vaccine arrives for children under 12: Shots
Emily Elconin / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Children as young as 5 years old will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States starting next week.
While some parents are not sure how they feel In this regard, others are eagerly awaiting a chance to protect their children from COVID-19.
But federal agencies cannot be in a hurry. Here’s what still needs to happen before the Pfizer-BioNTech snapshots can start to enter children’s arms.
Currently, Pfizer is most advanced in this process, but Moderna has shared promising results from its vaccine trial with this age group, and Johnson & Johnson are also expected to start vaccine trials for young children in the future. Here are more details on what the regulatory process involves and how it works for the Pfizer vaccine.
Step 1: Drug makers complete the clinical trial
Pfizer and BioNTech have completed a three-phase clinical trial in children 5 to 11 years old. The companies submitted all data from this trial and an emergency use authorization application to the Food and Drug Administration on October 7.
The main study involved 2,250 children and found that the lower dose version of the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. It was given as a series of two injections, 21 days apart, and the dose was 10 micrograms, one third of the dose given to adults and adolescents.
No serious side effects such as heart inflammation have been reported, although with only a few thousand children included in the research, this kind of rare problem would not necessarily be detected.
Step 2: Independent scientists examine the data
This week, on October 26, a panel of outside scientists examined Pfizer Safety and Effectiveness Data, accompanied by a FDA scientists analysis on the risks and benefits of the vaccine in different pandemic scenarios.
After a heated discussion, the group overwhelmingly voted yes, that the benefits of the Pfizer vaccine outweigh the risks of use in this age group.
Step 3: FDA officials intervene
Now the FDA, the agency itself, must review the councilors’ vote on Pfizer’s smaller-dose vaccine for children and decide whether or not to extend the. emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.
Step 4: More independent scientists debate and vote
But wait, there is more. Yet another federal health agency and its advisers to step in before injections are available this time around is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You can think of it like this: When it comes to vaccines, the FDA is in charge of What, and the CDC is in charge of who.
The CDC Advisory Group is meeting scheduled for November 2. Dr Amanda Cohn was until recently Executive Secretary of the CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Group, and she is a voting member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Group, so she is uniquely placed to explain the difference between the two:
The FDA decides whether a vaccine (or other product) is safe and effective, she told the FDA Advisory Meeting This Week. The CDC group then reviews and votes on “who would benefit from the vaccine and who should get the vaccine.” Their deliberations include factors such as fairness, feasibility and “the potential impact of recommendations on a population,” she said.
When voting, CDC advisers could recommend the vaccine for all children in the 5-11 age group, or they could “make more focused or nuanced recommendations,” Cohn said. For example, they might recommend it to a certain subgroup, such as children with underlying conditions or those who have never had a coronavirus infection before.
Step 5: CDC Director makes final recommendation
Even then, a vote of CDC advisers is not an official recommendation from CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. She can just give the green light to the advisers’ recommendation or, like she did with boosters, change it. There is no set time frame for when her recommendation should be made, but she is generally expected to deliver her decision next week.
It is only after the CDC director issues an official recommendation that the injections will be distributed to pediatricians and pharmacies across the country.
Step 6: Injections are distributed to providers and pharmacies
Experts have reassured the public that the rollout of this new low-dose vaccine will not be a repeat of the dismay of the original rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine last winter.
“We will be ready immediately following the decisions of the FDA and CDC so that parents can get their children immunized quickly, easily and easily,” Jeffrey Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a press conference. press conference wednesday.
Immunization officials planning the deployment in each state feel much more prepared this time around, says Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Vaccination Managers.
“We have a lot of vaccines, and I think we are very well prepared,” she says.
Nonetheless, she warns that parents shouldn’t expect them to be able to get their child vaccinated as soon as regulatory hurdles are lifted. Getting the vaccine to the right suppliers to meet demand will be difficult.
Experts suggest seeking advice from your child’s pediatrician and school. Parents will also be able to find pharmacies with pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in stock at vaccins.gov, a CDC website launched in February to help people who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 know where to go.
