Delta variant likely held back US economic growth in Q3

Third quarter GDP is estimated to increase at a rate of 2.7%

Growth rate likely slowest since COVID-19 closures

Consumer spending stagnates due to auto shortages

Around 290,000 people probably filed for unemployment last week

WASHINGTON, Oct.28 (Reuters) – The US economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, as COVID-19 infections escalated, straining chains further supply and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that have almost stifled consumer spending.

The Commerce Department’s gross domestic product report on Thursday is also expected to show high inflation, fueled by economy-wide shortages and government pandemic relief money, slowing growth. The decline in fiscal stimulus and Hurricane Ida, which devastated US offshore energy production in late August, also weighed on the economy.

But there are signs that economic activity picked up towards the end of the quarter amid the decline in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant.

“The delta is the main reason we have this noticeable deceleration,” said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “We’re going to see growth pick up again in the fourth quarter and first half of next year as the effect of the Delta variant begins to wear off. That doesn’t mean we won’t have future waves of COVID,” but with each passing wave, the economic costs continue to decrease. “

GDP growth likely grew at an annualized rate of 2.7% in the last quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The poll, however, was conducted ahead of Wednesday’s release of data showing a sharp increase in the merchandise trade deficit in September amid falling exports.

The largest merchandise trade deficit on record prompted some Wall Street banks to lower their estimate of GDP growth, including Goldman Sachs, which cut its forecast by half a percentage point to a rate of 2, 75%. The Atlanta Federal Reserve cut its already low forecast at a rate of 0.2% from a rate of 0.5%.

Whatever the actual number on Thursday, the economy’s performance in the last quarter was likely the weakest since the second quarter of 2020, when it suffered a historic contraction following strict mandatory measures to contain the first wave of COVID-19 infections. The economy grew at a rate of 6.7% in the second quarter. The Delta variant exacerbated labor shortages in factories, mines and ports, clogging the supply chain.

The sluggish growth expected is mainly due to a moderate rate of destocking. Overall inventory build-up has likely remained low due to shortages, particularly of motor vehicles. Outside of the spring 2020 shutdown, September was the worst month for motor vehicle production since 2010 due to a global semiconductor shortage.

“The biggest increase in GDP is expected to come from a slower decline in stocks compared to the second quarter, as supply shortage issues initially arose from lower stocks but have now become a constraint on consumption,” said Veronica Clark, economist at Citigroup in New York.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, is expected to stagnate after a robust 12% growth pace in the April-June quarter. While automobiles will account for some of the anticipated stagnation, the Delta variant has also cut spending on services such as air travel and restaurants.

LIGHTS OF HOPE

Inflation, which exceeded the Federal Reserve’s flexible 2% target, also reduced household purchasing power. Price pressures and supply chain disruptions prompted the International Monetary Fund this month to reduce its 2021 growth estimate for the United States to 6.0%, from 7.0% in July .

Slower growth will have no impact on the Fed’s plans to start reducing as early as next month the amount of money it injects into the economy through monthly bond purchases.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. The summer wave of COVID-19 infections is behind, with cases drastically declining in recent weeks. Vaccinations have also resumed. Improved public health helped boost consumer confidence this month. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 19 months.

This downward trend is expected to be confirmed by a separate Labor Ministry report on Thursday.

According to a Reuters survey, the state’s initial claims for unemployment benefits likely held steady at 290,000 seasonally adjusted last week. This would mark the third week in a row that claims have remained below the 300,000 threshold.

Economists are divided on whether business investment in equipment maintained its double-digit growth rate in the last quarter. Data on Wednesday showed an increase in deliveries of capital goods excluding aircraft in September.

While some economists saw this as an indication of heavy capital spending, others warned that the high prices flattered the value of shipments. There are also fears that the scarcity of motor vehicles may hamper companies’ efforts to replace or increase their fleets.

“Just as the collapse in motor vehicle sales lowers consumption, the corresponding collapse in fleet sales also weighs on companies’ investment in equipment,” said Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics in New York. . “The sharp drop in auto and truck shipments means that, rather than a double-digit annualized gain, business equipment investment likely contracted slightly in the third quarter.”

Trade likely weighed on GDP growth for a fifth consecutive quarter, also following a sharp drop in exports of industrial materials in September. Expensive building materials and soaring house prices likely weighed on the housing market again in the last quarter, while government spending likely rebounded.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

