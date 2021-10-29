Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,197.53, up 242.54 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 3.78, or 13.4%, to $ 32 on 18.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down nine cents, or 4.27 percent, to $ 2.02 on 10.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 2.31 percent, to $ 6.20 on 8.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 2.46 percent, to $ 14.60 on 6.2 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 1.45 percent, to $ 7.50 on 5.2 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 2.51 percent, to $ 3.67 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TSX: TPX.B). Up to 15 cents at $ 53.90. Molson Coors Beverage Co. posted higher profits and revenues in its most recent quarter as its shift to a simpler, more lucrative product line and the ongoing economic reopening boosted sales. The Colorado and Montreal-based company’s bullish third quarter results released Thursday came amid headwinds of inflation and challenges in the global supply chain. Gavin Hattersley, president and CEO of Molson Coors, said availability and cost of transportation has emerged as a key pressure point for the company for the three months ended September 30. While August and September were difficult months, Molson Coors took steps to mitigate the supply. chain issues and has increased shipments so far in the fourth quarter, in part by shipping more drinks by rail, he said. Meanwhile, Coors Light, the company’s largest brand, increased its market share in the United States during the third quarter, the first time in more than half a decade. The company has also sold nearly two million cases of alcohol-free products so far this year, a record for Molson Coors as it aims to achieve its “ambitions beyond beer.” The company said it achieved net income of $ 453 million or $ 2.08 per diluted share in the third quarter, up 32.1% from $ 342.8 million or $ 1.58 per diluted share one year earlier.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. The strong results of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in its last quarter is not only the result of high oil prices, but the result of an industry-wide focus on operational efficiency and debt repayment during the downturn years, the general manager said on Thursday. In a conference call with analysts, Crescent Point CEO Craig Bryksa said he believes the Canadian energy sector is well positioned to benefit from the current commodity boom. Oil prices are higher than they have been since 2014, but Bryksa said the industry has also undergone fundamental changes in the meantime, becoming leaner and more focused. On Thursday, the Calgary-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $ 77.5 million or 13 cents per diluted share, up from $ 500,000 a year earlier. Oil and gas sales totaled $ 826.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, up from $ 437 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Crescent Point reports that its net operating income was 24 cents per diluted share, compared to 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. is doubling its dividend and bringing it back to 2019 levels as it continues to reduce debt and increase production in the wake of rising oil prices. Suncor announced after market close on Wednesday that it made third-quarter net income of $ 877 million, or 59 cents per common share, compared to a net loss of $ 12 million or one cent per share in the third quarter. quarter of 2020. The company says it will increase its dividend to 42 cents per share on Dec. 24, thanks to strong performance and higher-than-expected energy prices. Suncor said its operating income reached $ 1.04 billion or 71 cents per common share in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $ 338 million or 22 cents per common share in the same period. last year. Suncor’s total upstream production for the quarter ended September 30 was 698,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared to 616,200 in the same quarter a year ago. The company said it reduced its net debt by $ 2 billion in the third quarter and has reduced its net debt by a total of $ 3.1 billion since the start of 2021. It plans to reduce its net debt by a total of $ 5 billion by the end of the year. year.

Bombardier Inc. Bombardier Inc. reported a loss of US $ 377 million in the third quarter compared to a profit of US $ 192 million a year ago. The business jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the loss was 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to earnings of five cents per diluted share at the same. quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it lost four cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, compared to an adjusted loss of nine cents per share a year earlier. Revenue totaled nearly $ 1.45 billion, compared to nearly $ 1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts on average expected an adjusted loss of five cents per share and 1.37 billion US dollars in revenue for the quarter, according to financial market data company Refinitiv. . Last month, Bombardier announced a firm order for 20 of its new Challenger 3500 jets, its biggest business jet order of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press