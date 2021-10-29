Mumbai Criminal Branch Digs Up Illegal Stock Exchanges Worth 6,840 Crore, Arrests Four | Bombay News





The Mumbai criminal branch dismantled a major illegal stock racket and arrested four Ghatkopar defendants in the case. A careful examination of the computer systems of the four defendants, carried out in the presence of senior officials from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), revealed that over the past seven months, they had allegedly carried out transactions illegally on stocks worth 6,840 crore, outside of legitimate ESB and ESN systems. Police suspect that the defendants evaded several government taxes, causing a loss to the treasury worth thousands of crore rupees. The four suspected illegal stock traders also used hawala channels for currency transactions, police said. According to the police, the illegal stock trading commonly referred to as dabba trading is an unauthorized proxy market with its own business laws and regulations. It is a process by which a broker routes the client to trade off the exchange. The bucket acts as an operator that operates away from crowded business areas. Dabba trading is also done through various apps to buy / sell stocks in the illegal market. Using software, transactions take place in various parts of the country. Police said, based on reliable information, officers from Criminal Branch Unit 7, as well as ESB Deputy Director General Kiran Sawant and ESB Director General Prakash Tanna did a descent on Wednesday in two apartments in a building in Vikhroli. Officers discovered that 11 people were illegally trading in stocks without authorization or license. When NSE and ESB officials inspected the Tally software in the laptops and computers of the accused, they found that the turnover of illegal transactions in the actions of an accused, Rajesh Patel, 33 , was from 4,900 crore between July and October, while another accused, Shailesh Nanda, 38, had a turnover of 1,300 crore between June and October. The third defendant, Dinesh Bhanushali, 38, had a turnover of 639 crore between April and October, said a police officer, requesting anonymity for the name. The fourth accused has been identified as Mahesh Kataria, 38 years old. The other people present at the scene during the searches were employees of the four defendants, police said. The criminal branch seized money 5.9 lakh, 45 cell phones, three USB sticks, five laptops, a computer, seven hard drives and a note-counting machine for the accused. The accused, through illegal trading, allegedly escaped securities transaction tax, capital gains tax, state government stamp duty, turnover charges SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and foreign exchange trading income, causing huge revenue losses at the Exchequer, another police officer said. Further investigation revealed that the defendants allegedly used code names for their investors. The police are trying to decipher these code names. The accused allegedly accepted money from investors via hawala using code words and gave no contract note for the sale and purchase of shares and, most importantly, failed to inform SEBI . It is suspected that all of these transactions were made in cash through the Angadiya facility and that the defendants invested black money there, police said. Police are also investigating whether the money was used for illegal or terrorism-related activities. The four defendants were taken into custody until November 2 by a local court on Thursday. Further arrests are expected to take place in the coming days. Given the high scale of the case, the case was transferred to the Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/mumbai-crime-branch-unearths-illegal-share-trading-worth-6-840-crore-arrests-four-101635442547808.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos