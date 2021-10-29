Stock futures tumble as Amazon and Apple stocks tumble after disappointing earnings





Equity futures fell on Thursday night as investors eyed some disappointing results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) which punctuated an otherwise strong quarterly reporting season from many large companies. Contracts on the S&P 500 fell, pulling out after the blue chip index hit a record high at the close on Thursday. Futures on the Nasdaq underperformed amid the drop by big names in tech. Amazon shares fell at the end of the session after the e-commerce juggernaut missed third-quarter expectations and forecasted increased spending in the fourth quarter due to supply chain disruptions and rising costs for labor, materials and freight. These factors are expected to generate “billions of dollars in additional costs” for Amazon in the current quarter, the company said in its statement. Peer-to-peer tech giant Apple also disappointed Wall Street in its first quarter fiscal results, as key iPhone sales fell short of expectations even after the launch of its latest series of iPhone 13 handsets. Apple suppliers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO) also dropped immediately after the results. For Wall Street, the results seemed to justify concerns that growing supply chain disruptions, labor costs and material shortages were impacting businesses of all sizes as the end of the market approached. holiday season and created challenges for businesses to keep pace with growing demand. And for Apple, Amazon, and some other tech companies, investors are further concerned that these key members of last year’s lucrative ‘stay-at-home’ commerce may not be able to sustain high growth rates as a result. of a pandemic-induced surge in their businesses. Amazon sales rose 15% in the third quarter, slowing significantly from the 27% rate in the second quarter. I agree they are overvalued, ”Rebecca Felton, senior market strategist at Riverfront Investment Group told Yahoo Finance Live of technology companies on Thursday. “But remember, evaluation is a condition, not a catalyst. And I think the catalyst for the technology will be consistency both up and down. The story continues Meanwhile, investors continued to digest a mixed batch of economic data results, which included a weaker than expected impression of third quarter gross domestic product. The report, although comprehensive in scope, still offered only a retrospective view of the state of the economy. Some experts have suggested that economic activity has already started to recover, helping to support company performance in the last months of the year and stock prices. I still think the best is yet to come, Paul Schatz, President of Heritage Capital Yahoo Finance told Yahoo on Thursday. Third quarter GDP will be a trough. Were going to have much stronger growth in Q4 and Q1 next year, inflation will peak over the next six months, supply chain issues strongly moderated at the start of Q2 next year. And this rising tide will lift most ships. Economically sensitive trade, whatever you call it reopening, reflation, inflation this trade is very alive, very good and it’s not over, he added. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In the afternoon, the Dow Jones fell more than 250 points as investors continued to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

