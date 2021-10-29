Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: what to watch on the stock market today





US stocks opened higher amid another wave of large-company earnings. Here’s what we watched in the Thursday session. Shares of automaker Ford Motor rose after raising its forecast, forecasting that it will achieve operating profit of between $ 10.5 billion and $ 11.5 billion for the full year 2021, from 9 to $ 10 billion.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar swept earnings estimates for the third quarter. Nokia posted a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter net income and now expects annual margins to be at the top of its forecast range.

Comcast said its third-quarter net profit doubled, boosted by strong revenue growth from its NBCUniversal media empire, which benefited from the Tokyo Olympics and an influx of repeat visitors to its Universal Studios theme parks.

Tesla shares benefited after Hertz Global Holdings announced on Wednesday that it was partnering with Uber Technologies to make 50,000 Tesla available in the Ubers ridesharing network by 2023, the latest in the company’s efforts to car rental to create post-bankruptcy momentum.

Stanley Black & Decker lowered its estimate of its full-year adjusted profits, citing increases in the costs of raw materials, transportation and labor.

The Wall Street Journal reported that fund manager T. Rowe Price Group had agreed to buy Oak Hill Advisors for as much as $ 4.2 billion in order to get into private debt investing.

The online marketplace eBay posted better than expected third quarter results, but provided a slightly disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter.

DWAC, the blank check company that went public with former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, continued to be popular action for traders.

Drug maker and animal health company Merck reported higher than expected third quarter earnings and revenue and offering optimistic prospects for the full year.

Twilio forecast a larger loss for the December quarter than Wall Street expected.

Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday, with bitcoin rising 4.6% from its 5 p.m. ET level on Wednesday, trading at $ 61,671.54. Ether rose 5.1% over the same period and dogecoin jumped over 25%.

The rise in cryptocurrency values ​​has helped stocks of companies linked to them, such as the Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange and US-listed bitcoin miners like Bit Digital up and Marathon Digital Holdings.

Shopify posted earnings for its last quarter below analyst expectations and its CFO called for a more normalized spending environment.

Gold miner Newmont said its profits and sales fell for the third quarter due to lower attributable gold production. Companies like Amazon.com, Starbucks and Apple will report their earnings after the market closes. Card of the day The Shiba Inu coin not to be confused with the dogecoin, which is also a tribute to the Japanese dog breed, is gaining in value. It jumped on Wednesday and doubled in value over the past week. He added another 30% on Thursday over the previous 24 hours. Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

