Friday Day Trading Guide: 6 Stocks to Buy or Sell Today





The Nifty 50 Index and the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.94% and 1.89% to 17,857 and 59,984.7, respectively. Banking, consumer goods and energy stocks came under strong selling pressure, while mid- and small-cap meters also suffered heavy losses. The monthly expiration of futures and options also boosted sales, analysts said. Investors lost 4.82 lakh crore in Thursday’s session, with the market cap of all BSE-listed companies standing at 2 60 48 949.80 crore Commercial view for Nifty Thursday’s decisive weakness after a range move could indicate a strong reversal of the market’s short-term uptrend and we can expect further weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower levels to watch at 17590-17550 levels by next week. Any attempt at a bullish rebound from here could encounter resistance around 18,040 levels, ”said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. The short-term outlook for the market is weak and we can expect a further decline in the near term, Shetti added. According to this moving average theory, the Nifty could drop to the 20 week EMA, which is currently placed at 17,590 levels. Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts – Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking TVS Engine: Buy TVS Engine, Stop loss 630, Target 670-680 Ambuja Cement: Buy Ambuja Cem, Stop loss 380, Target 400-410 Ravi Singhal, Vice President, GCL Securities Limited Adani Ports: Sell Adani Ports 688, Stop loss 701, Target 600 Ravi Singh, Head of Research and Vice President, ShareIndia Asian Paints: Buy Asian Paints at 3100, Target 3200, Stop loss 3060 ICICI Prudential: Sell ICICI Pru 620, Target 600, Stop loss 630 Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited Minda Corp: Buy Minda Corp at 147, Target 159, Stop loss 141 The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



