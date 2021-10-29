Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, October 28
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street poised to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
US equity futures were higher on Thursday as investors took advantage of strong earnings ahead of the two Dow stock bell and mixed economic data.
- The government said Thursday that its first look at third quarter gross domestic product showed only a 2% increase. That’s slower than estimates and the second-quarter Covid recovery boom of 6.7%.
- First application for unemployment benefits hit another low in the Covid era, totaling 281,000 better than expected for the week ended October 23.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell a record low on Wednesday, shattering a three-game winning streak and two-game winning streak, respectively. The Nasdaq closed virtually flat, remaining within 1% of its last record on September 7.
2. Dow shares Caterpillar and Merck jump in earnings; Apple, Amazon later
Dow stocks Caterpillar was up 1.5% in pre-market trading after the heavy equipment maker on Thursday reported Better than expected third quarter adjusted earnings of $ 2.66 per share. Third-quarter revenue of $ 12.4 billion was slightly lower than expected. Another Dow stock Merck rose nearly 2% after drugmaker noted On Thursday, it earned adjusted $ 1.75 per share in the third quarter. Revenue of $ 13.1 billion also exceeded estimates. Merck has raised its outlook for the full year.
Apple and Amazon head the long list of companies due to report quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell on Wall Street. In July, component Dow Apple said that its next quarter’s growth in September would not be as strong as its June quarter. Amazon, after reporting its first quarterly shortfall in three years in July, gave weak guidance for the third quarter. Investors will see how these outlook warnings play out. Apple and Amazon shares were slightly higher in pre-market trading.
3.Ford leaps after smashing earnings estimates and reinstating dividend
A general view of the Halewood Ford transmission assembly plant after Ford announced a £ 230 investment on October 18, 2021 in Halewood, England.
Christophe Furlong | Getty Images
Ford shares climbed more than 8% on Thursday before market launch, the morning after the automaker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which nearly doubled its estimates. Third-quarter revenue of $ 33.21 billion also exceeded expectations. Ford has increased its annual forecast for the second time this year. The company also said it will restore its regular dividend from the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending payments during the early days of Covid.
4. Biden to announce framework for his social and climate spending bill
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure program at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, the United States, October 25, 2021.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he has reached a deal with Senate Democrats on a social spending and climate bill, according to multiple sources with knowledge of his plans. The deal represents the culmination of months of sometimes tense negotiations between moderate and progressive lawmakers. It was not clear whether the deal would be concrete enough to convince House progressives to support a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already passed in the Senate. Biden is expected to leave later Thursday for a meeting week in Europe, including a Friday meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
5. Big Oil Executives to Testify at House Climate Change Hearing
View of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on May 15, 2021.
Kathleen Flynn | Reuters
Senior executives of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP America and Shell are ready bear witness during a House hearing Thursday as Congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long industry-wide campaign to spread misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in global warming . Separately, Shell missed third-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday, a day after activist investor Dan Loeb called for the company to be dissolved. Loeb’s Third Point had acquired an estimated $ 750 million stake in Shell, according to various news reports that could not be independently verified by CNBC.
